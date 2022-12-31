ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Report: No suspension for Chargers S Derwin James

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will not be suspended by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit that sent him and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin into concussion protocol, ESPN reported Friday.

James was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected for the hit on Dulin during the Chargers' 20-3 road win over the Colts on Monday.

According to ESPN, the NFL considered a suspension before deciding against it, though James still might receive a fine.

Both James and Dulin remain in the NFL's concussion protocol, and both have been ruled out of their teams' games on Sunday, when the Chargers face the Los Angeles Rams and the Colts visit the New York Giants.

James, 26, is the Chargers' second-leading tackler this season with 109 to go with four sacks, five passed defensed and two interceptions. He was selected to his third Pro Bowl this year.

A first-round draft pick (17th overall) by the Chargers in 2018 out of Florida State, James was chosen All-Pro as a rookie. He missed the 2020 season due to a knee injury.

--Field Level Media

The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

