Lucas survives overtime to fend off Minster
Minster was so close, but not close enough as Lucas was pushed to overtime before capturing a 69-60 win on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Minster, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Lucas through the end of the first quarter.
Centerburg escapee, sought for north central Ohio shooting incidents, captured in W.Va.
COLUMBUS -- A Centerburg man is back in custody after being captured late Sunday night near Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Patrol issued a press release Monday morning stating that Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested at 11:34 p.m.
Epic collapse ends Ohio State's season
First of all, no one is allowed to blame a college kicker for missing a 50-yard field goal at the end of a game. If that's your trump card, you had a lousy hand. Noah Ruggles, this is not your fault. GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41. Georgia beat Ohio...
Can a Mayor's Youth Council increase civic participation?
MOUNT VERNON — Chance connections frequently spark creativity. When they lead to collaboration and change, it's even better. Such was the case several years ago when Auralie Yoder heard Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr talk about getting youth involved in local government. How can Ashland Co. leaders more effectively...
Knox Public Health purchases new downtown property for $1.25M
MOUNT VERNON — The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for December 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.
Knox County Sheriff's Reports: Dec. 28-30
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reports after their respective shifts.
