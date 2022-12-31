ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

Lucas survives overtime to fend off Minster

Minster was so close, but not close enough as Lucas was pushed to overtime before capturing a 69-60 win on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Minster, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Lucas through the end of the first quarter.
MINSTER, OH
Knox Pages

Epic collapse ends Ohio State's season

First of all, no one is allowed to blame a college kicker for missing a 50-yard field goal at the end of a game. If that's your trump card, you had a lousy hand. Noah Ruggles, this is not your fault. GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41. Georgia beat Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Can a Mayor's Youth Council increase civic participation?

MOUNT VERNON — Chance connections frequently spark creativity. When they lead to collaboration and change, it's even better. Such was the case several years ago when Auralie Yoder heard Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr talk about getting youth involved in local government. How can Ashland Co. leaders more effectively...
MOUNT VERNON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy