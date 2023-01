Three Warrior Met Coal miners were hurt on Christmas Day when ice fell and crashed into the elevator they were inside, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a TCSO spokesperson, said they were called just before 7 p.m. on Christmas by Northstar dispatchers who were en route to No. 7 Mine in Brookwood.

