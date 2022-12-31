ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Food Bank Reopens

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. The West Buncombe Fire Department helped their community by providing drinkable and non-drinkable water to those who are still waiting for water service.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast: January 2nd

Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility.
ASHEVILLE, NC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC’s largest economic development project potential impact

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John discusses the potential impact of the largest economic development project in SC history recently announced by the SC Dept. of Commerce: Redwood Materials. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville Water Crisis Response

Missing Greenville Woman
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Pet of the Week: Carl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Carl. Carl is a 6-month-old kitten. He is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. It costs $50 to adopt Carl, which includes all of his vaccines and spayed fees. If you are interested in adopting Carl, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe closes doors after 15 years in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe announced Monday that they are closing down after nearly 15 years in the Greenville area. The owners explained the decision in the following message that they shared on social media. Luna Rosa Famiglia,. We’ve been through it all with you. We’ve...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenlink bus riders need exact change to ride

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced changes to the public transportation system starting on Monday, Jan 2. Greenlink bus riders will need to have exact change, $1.50, to ride. If someone pays using $2 they will not receive any change back, and cash receipts will no longer...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing Greenville Woman

Missing Greenville Woman
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bresee Going Pro

Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

New Years Eve events in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re still looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, we’ve got some options for you. Ink N Ivy in downtown Greenville has food and live music. Tickets are $20. Bowlero - which is on South Pleasantburg Drive -...
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Newberry deputies warning of electric company phone scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members of new year scams happening in the area. Officials said people are receiving calls from a fraudster who says they are from the Newberry Electric Cooperative, the person then says they will cut off the person’s power unless they receive a gift card and provide them the number on the card.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

