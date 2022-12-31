Read full article on original website
Related
Cars line up as Upstate food bank reopens
A Greenville County food bank is back open and serving the community on Monday.
New changes to how customers pay in Greenville
There are some changes in the City of Greenville this New Year.
wspa.com
Spartanburg Airport growing garden alongside runway to feed community
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)-When you think of airports, you probably think of baggage claims or crowds of people. But if you’ve been to the Spartanburg Memorial Airport recently, you’ll think of the garden. “We’re looking at a way of providing, you know, some type of food back to the...
SC reacts to DSS announcing end of Emergency Allotments for SNAP households
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
FOX Carolina
Food Bank Reopens
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. The West Buncombe Fire Department helped their community by providing drinkable and non-drinkable water to those who are still waiting for water service.
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast: January 2nd
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The West...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC’s largest economic development project potential impact
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John discusses the potential impact of the largest economic development project in SC history recently announced by the SC Dept. of Commerce: Redwood Materials. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
FOX Carolina
Asheville Water Crisis Response
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Missing Greenville Woman. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Greenville County...
Pet of the Week: Carl
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Carl. Carl is a 6-month-old kitten. He is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. It costs $50 to adopt Carl, which includes all of his vaccines and spayed fees. If you are interested in adopting Carl, […]
FOX Carolina
Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe closes doors after 15 years in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe announced Monday that they are closing down after nearly 15 years in the Greenville area. The owners explained the decision in the following message that they shared on social media. Luna Rosa Famiglia,. We’ve been through it all with you. We’ve...
FOX Carolina
Greenlink bus riders need exact change to ride
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced changes to the public transportation system starting on Monday, Jan 2. Greenlink bus riders will need to have exact change, $1.50, to ride. If someone pays using $2 they will not receive any change back, and cash receipts will no longer...
WYFF4.com
Activist wants Greenville County to have the ability to punish some landlords
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate activist Bruce Wilson wants Greenville County to punish landlords who put tenants through unsafe conditions. Wilson, founder and CEO of Fighting Injustice Together (FIT), announced his proposal for an ordinance Monday morning in Greenville. He made the announcement at the Parker at Cone apartments, where...
FOX Carolina
Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
FOX Carolina
Missing Greenville Woman
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The West...
FOX Carolina
National Blood Donor Month: Blood donation amongst younger donors drops, need unchanged
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every two seconds someone needs blood, and there’s no substitute for it. This month is National Blood Donor Month, a time when more blood is needed. The Blood Connection says those 35 and under aren’t donating like their parents and grandparents. That’s concerning when considering the need remains unchanged.
FOX Carolina
Bresee Going Pro
Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. The West Buncombe Fire Department helped their community by providing drinkable and non-drinkable water to those who are still waiting for water service.
Upstate residents share what they learned in 2022
The past year has been filled with lessons, from how to stay healthy to being more kind. We asked people in the Upstate one simple question, what did you learn this year?
Upstate hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
One Upstate hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning.
FOX Carolina
New Years Eve events in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re still looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, we’ve got some options for you. Ink N Ivy in downtown Greenville has food and live music. Tickets are $20. Bowlero - which is on South Pleasantburg Drive -...
WIS-TV
Newberry deputies warning of electric company phone scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members of new year scams happening in the area. Officials said people are receiving calls from a fraudster who says they are from the Newberry Electric Cooperative, the person then says they will cut off the person’s power unless they receive a gift card and provide them the number on the card.
Comments / 0