Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest

Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin.

For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.

Business owner Cypress Wendler has been following the coverage closely.

“I hope the family is going to get their answers that they need and that they deserve,” said Wendler.

Chapin’s longtime basketball coach Tyler Amaya has mixed emotions.

“Its tough to say great news and happy news under these circumstances, but it’s something that can help the families move forward” said Amaya.

