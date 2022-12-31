ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest

By Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXUQv_0jzGzGci00

Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin.

For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.

Business owner Cypress Wendler has been following the coverage closely.

“I hope the family is going to get their answers that they need and that they deserve,” said Wendler.

Chapin’s longtime basketball coach Tyler Amaya has mixed emotions.

“Its tough to say great news and happy news under these circumstances, but it’s something that can help the families move forward” said Amaya.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

'Not a hint of stress'; WSU students react to arrest in Idaho murder case

PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a new statement Saturday morning after Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the murder of four Idaho college students. It reads, "The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged...
PULLMAN, WA
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger attended WSU class during Idaho slayings discussion: ‘Quiet and deadpan’

The Washington State University Ph.D. student charged in the Idaho slayings continued his studies after the murders — and was even present during a class discussion on the quadruple homicide, according to a classmate. Accused killer Bryan Kohberger, who was normally a quiet student, seemed more animated after the Nov. 13 killings of four University of Idaho students, except when they were the topic of conversation in one of his criminal justice classes, fellow student BK Norton, told The Post. During that discussion, Kohberger, 28, chillingly remained “quiet and deadpan,” Norton recalled. Norton said the class discussed just how “the murders had taken...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

‘Detached’ Suspect in Idaho Murders Studied Under Famed Criminologist

The 28-year-old grad student charged with killing four University of Idaho students in their sleep undertook a research project that asked ex-cons to map out how they committed their crimes and took courses by the famed forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland, whose 68 books include How to Catch a Killer, The Psychology of Death Investigations, and The Mind of a Murderer.Moscow, Idaho Police Chief James Fry confirmed at a Friday afternoon press conference that Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested that morning on a warrant for the first-degree murders of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend...
MOSCOW, ID
whatcom-news.com

3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police find stolen vehicle submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after they found a submerged vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen, in the Seward Park neighborhood on Monday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South after someone reported seeing an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington, just off a boat launching dock.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
115K+
Followers
151K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy