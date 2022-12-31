ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 1, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 1, 2023. Chase Randall Crysel, 31, Kountze, TX: Disturbing the peace (2 charges). Elizabeth Ann Kearns, 48, Sulphur: Child endangerment. Jason Elias Morlewski, 40, Sulphur: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; resisting an officer; property damage...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Suspect at large in Sulphur Circle A armed robbery

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - One male suspect is currently at large in connection with the first degree robbery of a Circle A Food, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The suspect allegedly committed the robbery in the early morning hours of December 30, at the North Claiborne Street Circle A Food, Sulphur Police said.
SULPHUR, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, a city in southwest Louisiana and the state’s fifth largest, delights visitors with the many free things to do it offers. The city takes pride as the parish seat of the vibrant Calcasieu Paris. This city and the parish are not only a popular destination for holidays...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Investigators work to identify Starks Jane Doe

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Who was she, what happened to her? Calcasieu Sheriff’s Department works to identify Starks’ Jane Doe. “In 1997, we discovered a body on the side of the road,” Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said. 600,000 people go missing each year. It’s estimated 4,400...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC: 2022 in review

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we look forward to what 2023 brings, we reflect on the past year. Here’s a look at KPLC 7News’ 2022 in review.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City of Sulphur announces power outage due to repairs

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is advising residents that there may be a power outage in some areas today. The outage is so that Entergy can repair a damaged power pole. Repairs are already underway and could last until 4 p.m. Residents and businesses West of Beglis...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT: KPLC 7 Weather at Noon

KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. KPLC brings you...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they are trying to locate the person or persons responsible for illegally dumping litter containing a harmful tar-like substance. According to authorities, this debris was located at the north corner of Houston River road and Anthony Ferry Road, where it makes a “T” north of Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Top Stories of 2022 — 2: 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on Mill Street

“This is very disturbing, very disturbing,” Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel Jr. repeated before briefing the American Press on the March 20 drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child. Fondel didn’t share much about the incident. He couldn’t. The investigation was ongoing. He needed the media to get out the word, call the LCPD with any information.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings man arrested on multiple counts of first-degree rape

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested on five counts of first-degree rape involving a victim under 13 years old, according to jail booking logs. William Charles Kershaw, 60, of Jennings, was arrested by Jennings police and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail at 11:50 p.m. on Jan 1, 2023.
JENNINGS, LA

