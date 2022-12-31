ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Free Press - TFP

Barbara Walters, Legendary Broadcaster, Dies At 93

By Danielle Shockey
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8HCv_0jzGz6sh00 Barbara Walters, Source: ABC

Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died.

She was 93.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women,” Walters’ spokesperson Cindi Berger said in a statement.

Walters joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she became a co-host of “20/20,” and in 1997, she launched “The View,” the network said.

In the news: North Carolina Man Gets Life In Prison For Shooting 5-Year-Old Who Was Riding A Bike

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” Berger says. “She lived a big life.”

“She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.”

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger also announced Walters’ death, tweeting that the “one-of-a-kind reporter” had died at her New York home.

“Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer, not just for women in journalism but journalism itself,” Iger tweeted noting that his colleague and friend of 30 years had landed some of the “most important interviews of our time.”

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Barbara Walters dead at 93

Trailblazing journalist and famed television icon Barbara Walters has passed away at 93. The first female co-host of The Today Show is credited for breaking through glass ceilings in a journalism world dominated by her male counterparts. Anyone with a knack for writing, journalism, or consuming news media recognizes Walters and the important legacy she leaves behind.
Lebanon-Express

Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died at 93. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.
The Hill

Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year

“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year.  Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer.  Roberts…
CNBC

Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93

Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
150K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy