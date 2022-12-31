Barbara Walters, Legendary Broadcaster, Dies At 93

Barbara Walters, Source: ABC

Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died.

She was 93.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women,” Walters’ spokesperson Cindi Berger said in a statement.

Walters joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she became a co-host of “20/20,” and in 1997, she launched “The View,” the network said.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” Berger says. “She lived a big life.”

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger also announced Walters’ death, tweeting that the “one-of-a-kind reporter” had died at her New York home.

“Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer, not just for women in journalism but journalism itself,” Iger tweeted noting that his colleague and friend of 30 years had landed some of the “most important interviews of our time.”

