Boys basketball: Fort Atkinson heads into new year on 3-game win streak after topping Lake Mills 52-49

LAKE MILLS—The Blackhawks are starting to find their footing.

Rotations are becoming clearer and Fort heads into the new year with wind at its sails.

Sophomore forward Brennan Dempsey hit the go-ahead shot—a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 17 seconds remaining—and Fort Atkinson held off host Lake Mills 52-49 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Friday afternoon.

“Can’t be more proud of how our seniors keep us in games defensively while the sophomores learn their places,” Fort boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “Will Chapman’s growth already this season gives us a lot of things to be excited about in the new year.”

The Blackhawks, who pushed their win streak to three games, did not get to the final buzzer without a little turbulence.

Fort senior forward Jack Opperman scored down low on a post feed from senior forward Logan Kees, upping the lead to 48-44 with a little over a minute remaining. After a Lake Mills miss, Blackhawk senior guard Eli Cosson hit a pair of bonus free throws to extend the margin to six.

Trailing 51-46 with 19 seconds left, L-Cats sophomore guard AJ Bender saw his 3-point attempt hit the front iron before falling off. Cosson then split a pair at the other end. With 9.3 seconds to play, Lake Mills freshman guard Brady Benish splashed home a high-arcing wing 3 to make it 52-49.

L-Cats junior guard Brody Henderson forced a turnover in the corner on Fort’s ensuing inbounds attempt, giving the hosts one final chance.

After a timeout with 3.2 seconds to go, Bender buried what would have been the tying 3 only for the basket to be waved off because of a foul on the floor before the attempt by Fort senior wing Kroix Kucken. After an offensive rebound on the free throw miss, the L-Cats only managed a contested look at a two-point shot that fell short at the buzzer.

“We were trying to get AJ the ball with a chance to tie the game,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “He did that. Unfortunately, they had a good strategy and were going to foul before we got the shot off.”

Bender, who led all scorers with 17 points, registered the last seven points of the first half including a pull-up jumper right before the horn sounded as Lake Mills closed the half on a 12-0 spurt to go ahead 25-18.

Early in the second period, Fort scored nine straight to get within a one on a 3 by senior guard Nate Hartwig.

Over the next 10-plus minutes, the lead flipped back and forth a half-dozen times. Bender knocked down a 3 to give Lake Mills a 35-31 lead before Dempsey converted from long range at the midway point of the second half to make it 35-all. A floater by sophomore guard Ryan Horkan and corner 3 by senior guard Liam Carrigan allowed Lake Mills to claim a 42-38 lead with 5:50 to go.

Fort junior guard Will Chapman, who scored nine of his team-high 11 points after halftime, stole the ball in the frontcourt and raced the other way for a transition score. On Fort’s next trip, Chapman hit a 3 to cut the L-Cats lead to 44-43 with 3:50 left.

Dempsey, who entered the game having scored a total of seven points this season, knocked in the aforementioned go-ahead 3-pointer thirty seconds later.

“Brennan’s forte since he’s been little has been shooting,” Hintz said. “In practice and his JV games, he’s been shooting with confidence. He doesn’t need much time.

“Brennan’s going to be a weapon when teams jump our ball-screen action. He fills a particular role and also had a big help up on a couple rebounds as well. Huge credit to him to wait for his opportunity.”

Kees and Cosson scored nine points apiece and Opperman added eight for Fort, which improves to 4-5 and has bounced back nicely from a three-game skid earlier in the month.

“We have 13 guys we can count on and utilize,” Hintz said. “I’m excited this film gave us tons of things to be confident off and grow off. Hicklin does a great job showing you deficiencies. This is a great springboard into the new year.

“We knew in this game it would be all hands on deck defensively and it was important not to let them get comfortable. Nate, Kroix, Will, Eli, Logan and Jack forced guys off their spots. When Lake Mills got rhythm, we changed up the pace with trap and zone attempts.”

Carrigan scored 11 points and Benish added 10 for Lake Mills, which more than held its own against a veteran-laden Fort group.

“One of the strengths of Fort’s team is they play good defense and rebound defensively well,” Hicklin said. “There were stretches where they made runs and turned us over.

“We knew it was going to be a battle. For us, this was a good game to play. Fort starts five seniors and are physical. Overall, I thought we did a good job navigating some of the things they present to give ourselves a chance. Max Ruedebusch and Tanner Wendorf—both sophomores—battled the bigs from Fort and had tough rebounds.”

The L-Cats enter the 2023 portion of their schedule at 4-4. Hicklin’s group, which should get junior big man Matthew Stenbroten back from injury soon, is rounding into form and becoming more battle tested by the day.

“I feel good about where we’re at,” Hicklin said. “With some of the games we played a month ago, we’re a completely different team now. We will be a completely different team a month from now too. We’re working through growing pains with freshmen, sophomores and one senior playing major minutes. We’ll be a tough team come conference play, and thats what we’re getting ready for.”

Lake Mills plays at Waterloo on Tuesday and Fort hosts Milton on Thursday.

FORT ATKINSON 52, LAKE MILLS 49

Fort Atkinson 18 34—52

Lake Mills 25 24—49

Fort Atkinson (fg fta-ftm pts)—Chapman 4 2-2 11, Cosson 2 5-8 9, Enger 1 0-2 2, Kucken 2 0-0 4, Hartwig 1 0-0 3, Dempsey 2 0-0 6, Opperman 3 2-4 8, Kees 3 3-4 9. Totals 18 12-20 52.

Lake Mills—Horkan 1 0-0 2, Bender 6 2-5 17, Carrigan 3 2-4 11, Schaefer 2 0-0 5, Ruedebusch 1 0-0 2, Wendorf 1 0-0 2, Benish 4 0-0 10. Totals 18 4-9 49.

3-point goals—FA (Chapman 1, Dempsey 2, Hartwig 1) 4, LM (Bender 3, Carrigan 2, Schaefer 1, Benish 2) 8.

Total fouls—FA 12, LM 15.