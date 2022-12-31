Greensboro parents of child killed by drunk driver ask public to make smart New Year’s Eve choices

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One phone call could have saved a six-year-old’s life.

Jurnee Shoffner died on July 12 when troopers said a drunk driver crashed into her family’s vehicle on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County.

As people get ready to toast the new year, the Shoffners sat down with FOX8 to talk about the pain they feel every day.

Jurnee was their world and the light of their lives. The family was getting ready to enjoy some special time together. On their way to the airport at 6 a.m. on a Sunday, everything changed.

“We never would’ve thought going on a family vacation that our lives would be turned upside down forever,” said Sherone Shoffner, Jurnee’s dad.

Jurnee’s mom and dad keep the suitcase their six-year-old packed for their trip to Mexico n her bed filled with the clothes she chose for the trip.

“She has stuff she hasn’t even worn,” said Latasha Shoffner, Jurnee’s mom.

Her bedroom is full of toys she’ll never get to play with. Jurnee also never got to excel at gymnastics, which is a sport her dad said she truly enjoyed.

“She could’ve been anything she wanted to be,” Sherone said. “She was so smart, talented, gifted and we never get to see her full potential of what she could’ve been because of somebody else’s awful mistake.”

Sherone knows what happened on the start to their vacation is out of their control but feels some guilt.

“If we could’ve just left earlier. If we would’ve just left a few minutes earlier or later,” he said.

Troopers say Natisha Poindexter hit the back of the family’s vehicle on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, sending it into several trees. She had a blood alcohol level of almost twice the legal limit when she arrived at the hospital.

“That vehicle turns into a weapon when you’re drunk,” Sherone said. “And that weapon, which was a vehicle, killed our daughter.”

Sherone and Latasha hope people make smarter choices if they are out drinking on New Year’s Eve.

“It will prevent a loss and a hurt that we’re feeling because you would not wish this hurt on your worst enemy,” Sherone said.

The Shoffners are going into 2023 hopeful for healing.

“It’s just tough because it’s not going anywhere,” Sherone said. “We’re going to have to live with this the rest of our life.”

Sherone and Latasha plan to push for stricter DWI sentencing laws as a way to honor Jurnee and others who’ve died in a similar way.

