We are writing with a demand that Rep. Mary Isaacson address and take appropriate action to prevent the installation of the proposed Sixers arena in the heart of Chinatown. Her ambiguous stance on this issue is unacceptable, for this issue directly affects the lives of us constituents. Chinatown is home to over 4,000 residents, countless small businesses and several schools, senior centers and temples. It is a place of gathering, learning, worship and of celebration. Many of us have grown up in Chinatown, and we ourselves have spent countless afternoons there, enjoying pastries at our favorite local bakeries and playing badminton at recreational centers. This sense of belonging and community that Chinatown has fostered will be jeopardized with the creation of an arena at its doorsteps. She is quoted as stating that Philadelphia’s Chinatown is “one of the only thriving Chinatowns left in America.” Why, then, is she not taking a firm stance on the arena that threatens its existence? We hope that she will consider the implications of such action and advocate for the protection of Chinatown and her constituents.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO