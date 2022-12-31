NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WIBW) - After a 45-20 loss to No. 5 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, Kansas State football players reflected on the game and their season as a whole. “I’ve been on a lot of college football teams and played here a long time, and to see a team that no matter what goes out there and buckles their chin strap and not blink and go punch that guy in the mouth... it will be something that will impact me the rest of my life. I’m blessed to be a Wildcat,” said wide receiver Kade Warner.

