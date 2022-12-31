ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Maui’s North Shore Preservation Zone underway

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
 3 days ago
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Across the state, local governments are working to preserve and restore several coastal regions.

Mayor Michael Victorino of Maui has announced that Maui’s North Shore Preservation Zone is set to begin work.

Officials are finalizing the purchase of 45 acres of shore and parks lands from Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. as a means of establishing a North Shore Preservation Zone.

“This is a day to celebrate,” Mayor Victorino said. “The announcement came a little late for Christmas but in time for New Year’s Eve, so let’s toast this accomplishment together. Mahalo nui to Chris Benjamin, A&B’s president and CEO, his hardworking team, the Maui County Council and my staff for working so diligently on this priceless gift to our community.”

The zone will include Baldwin Beach Park, Baby Beach [Wawaʻu Point] and four acres of shoreline between Mama’s Fish House in Kuʻau and Hoʻokipa.

Also included is property adjacent to Hoaloha Park in Kahului, Rainbow Park in Makawao and eight roadway parcels along Dairy Road in Kahului.

“The cost to taxpayers for acquiring these lands from A&B is zero,” Mayor Victorino added. “It gives me a tremendous feeling of personal satisfaction to deliver this gift to our community and future generations before the end of the year. Let’s take it as a good omen for 2023. Happy New Year everyone.”

KHON2

