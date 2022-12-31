MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (six, eight, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-five) (ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000. NORTH5. 01-02-05-11-30 (one, two, five, eleven, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $28,000. Pick 3. 0-1-1 (zero, one, one) Powerball. 07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO