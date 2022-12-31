Read full article on original website
Myers Park storms back to capture Arby's title
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Individual talent is flashy and impressive, but it’s hard to beat a well-played basketball game by a well-drilled basketball team. Led by the outstanding Elijah Strong, Myers Park worked together as a unit Saturday night at Viking Hall and cohesively pulled away from dazzling Westminster Academy, winning the 39th Arby’s Classic 77-61.
Georgia football wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M
One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football
ATLANTA — By this point, it’s becoming a bit. In big Georgia games, the opposing team’s star receiver suffers an injury that changes the course of the game. In 2021, it was Jameson Williams and John Metchie of Alabama picking up non-contact injuries that ended up being torn ACLs. On Saturday, it was Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. suffering a concussion after a bone-rattling hit from Georgia safety Javon Bullard.
Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star 2024 DL out of Atlanta, names 3 SEC teams among top 13
Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Atlanta, could very well be headed to the Southeastern Conference. Brown-Shuler recently released his top 13 programs as he continues to narrow his search, including South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado State, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon and Virginia Tech.
UNC vs. Pitt: Three Things Learned
Carolina continued their puzzling habit of losing games they have no business losing in December. Whether it’s under Roy Williams or Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels can reliably lose head scratchers during the holidays. With the momentum from the four-game winning streak after the previous four-game slide now gone,...
BOYS BASKETBALL: N. Iredell turns back S. Meck for Holiday Classic third-place finish
OLIN — North Iredell (8-4) started off hot, hitting its first four shots of the game and leading coast-to-coast on its way to a 75-67 win over South Mecklenburg (4-8) in the North Iredell Holiday Classic boys’ third-place game Friday. With both teams coming off of overtime losses...
Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update On Darnell Washington
ATLANTA - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs rang in the new year in a big way on Saturday night, winning a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Ryan Day and the Buckeyes with a 42-41 final score in the Peach Bowl. It was a hard-fought game, and we saw multiple Bulldogs...
3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say
3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident just outside uptown Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries were the results of a scaffolding collapse. Three killed in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to...
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'
C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
Mega Millions players flock to Charlotte store known for selling winning tickets
CHARLOTTE — No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, making the first drawing of 2023 the fourth-largest in the promotion’s history. Locally, Perry’s Market in east Charlotte is known for selling the winning ticket. It’s why people say it’s the only place they’re willing to play.
Lithonia’s That’s Good Restaurant Aims to Make it Great in Southwest Atlanta
Duo Will Serve Up Steaks, Soul Food, Gospel Music, and More in Spacious Campbellton Road Restaurant
Falcons practice squad member accused of attacking officer due in court
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta Falcons practice squad member accused of attacking a police officer is expected to appear in front of a judge Monday morning. According to Atlanta Police, an officer saw Cameron Batson’s pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its line. The officer stopped the truck on I-75 North at the Northside Drive exit. After a sobriety test, the officer attempted to arrest Batson. Batson fought with the officer. The officer fired his gun, but no one was hit. Batson got back in his truck and tried to drive away. He crashed near Northside Drive and Echota Drive, continuing to escape on foot.
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace marries longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter tied the knot in Uptown Charlotte on New Year's Eve. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the J.W. Marriott in Uptown, according to People. Wallace and Carter got engaged after dating for five years.
Dr. Mariah Parker, AKA Linqua Franqa, Diagnoses Schools With A Bad Case Of Prison Conditioning
Bundled against Atlanta’s crisp late December air, I meet Dr. Mariah Parker, AKA rapper Lingua Franqa, at a hip coffee shop in Grant Park. A gentrifying, touristy neighborhood with new breweries and bourgie food, Grant Park also has attractions like the city’s oldest park and Zoo Atlanta. Parker...
Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion
Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Heavily Armed Man Caused Panic at a Supermarket. But Did He Break the Law?
ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
