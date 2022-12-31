Read full article on original website
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing CrimeEden ReportsMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
Idaho murder suspect Kohberger wearing suicide-prevention vest, police used crime scene DNA: sources
Idaho murders latest: Suspect arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the murder of 4 U Idaho students. Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning and is being held for extradition to Idaho.
Pa. family of Idaho murder suspect says they ‘promote his presumption of innocence’
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Monroe County family of Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger released a statement through his attorney Sunday saying they support him and are cooperating with law enforcement “in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence.”. The statement from Kohberger’s parents,...
Police searching for assault suspect in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say Thomas Michael Lisowski attacked the owner of a home in Nicholson Township with a knife during a New Year's Eve party around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Anyone with information on Lisowski's whereabouts is asked to call state police in Tunkhannock. See news happening?...
Pennsylvania man arrested in connection with murder of 4 University of Idaho students
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A 28-year-old man was arrested today in the Pocono Mountains in connection with the murders of four students at the University of Idaho. According to Monroe County officials, the suspect is Bryan Kohberger, of Albrightsville. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kohberger, according to a statement saying...
Man arrested for Idaho student murders | Here's what we know about his PA connections
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police has released information about their involvement in the arrest of a man suspected in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. The stabbings happened Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves were...
Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Has Deep Ties To Pennsylvania
"How did you leave the scene? Did you struggle with or fight the victim?" Those were two questions that suspected University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger posted to Reddit in a since-deleted thread, apparently while working toward his Master of Arts in criminal justice from DeSales University in Lehigh County.
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
PSP arrest woman accused of Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say tried to steal from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 30 around 2:00 p.m. troopers responded to a Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Police say they learned that the 38-year-old woman hid multiple […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: Berwick woman, employee, identified as Geisinger victim; alleged suspect killed near Aristes
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – Two tragedies an hour apart Friday evening are connected, according to the coroners in Montour and Columbia Counties. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the victim of Friday’s shooting at Geisinger Medical Center as Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick. She was returning to...
Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
Woman shot at club in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a shooting at the Diamond Club along North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge. It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say several people gathered in the VIP parking lot of the club, and that's where the shooting occurred. A 34-year-old...
One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman has been hospitalized after suffering a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound early to the head, Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, January 1, around 5:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people, in the VIP parking lot of the […]
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
UPDATE: Geisinger Shooting Victim is Berwick Woman, Suspect Related to Fatal Crash
DANVILLE- The Geisinger employee killed in a shooting Friday evening in an employee parking lot of Geisinger Danville is now identified as a Berwick woman. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said in a release Saturday killed was 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel. Lynn says the suspect is an ex-boyfriend of Wetzel’s. There...
Polar plunging into the new year in Schuylkill County
VALLEY VIEW, Pa. — Folks in Schuylkill County wanted to ring in the new year by washing out 2022. People gathered at Pine Creek near Valley View for the area's 13th annual Polar Bear Plunge. "It is sort of a rite of passage to move in the new year,...
4 Lehigh County establishments accused of liquor law violations
The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement on Thursday identified four Lehigh County establishments slapped with liquor code violations.
Three Schuylkill County Businesses Cited for Selling Alcohol to a Minor
The Pennsylvania State Police recently cited three Schuylkill County businesses for selling alcohol to a minor. According to a report from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement in Allentown the following three businesses sold alcohol to a 19-year-old on November 19th, 2022. Orwigsburg Beer Store, 298 Lincoln Avenue, Orwigsburg. The...
Moses Taylor Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a very special New Year's Day for one family in Lackawanna County. Ace Barksdale is the county's first baby born in 2023. Ace was born at 1:11 a.m. Sunday morning at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton to parents Kayla Goralski and Patrick Barksdale.
