Moscow, ID

fox5ny.com

Idaho murder suspect Kohberger wearing suicide-prevention vest, police used crime scene DNA: sources

Idaho murders latest: Suspect arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the murder of 4 U Idaho students. Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning and is being held for extradition to Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP arrest woman accused of Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say tried to steal from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 30 around 2:00 p.m. troopers responded to a Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Police say they learned that the 38-year-old woman hid multiple […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Woman shot at club in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a shooting at the Diamond Club along North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge. It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say several people gathered in the VIP parking lot of the club, and that's where the shooting occurred. A 34-year-old...
OLD FORGE, PA
WBRE

One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman has been hospitalized after suffering a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound early to the head, Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, January 1, around 5:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people, in the VIP parking lot of the […]
OLD FORGE, PA
East Coast Traveler

Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
JIM THORPE, PA
skooknews.com

Three Schuylkill County Businesses Cited for Selling Alcohol to a Minor

The Pennsylvania State Police recently cited three Schuylkill County businesses for selling alcohol to a minor. According to a report from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement in Allentown the following three businesses sold alcohol to a 19-year-old on November 19th, 2022. Orwigsburg Beer Store, 298 Lincoln Avenue, Orwigsburg. The...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

