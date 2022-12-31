ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama

Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Social media fishing celebs tackle Gulf Shores

An investment group paid $11.3 million for the Eastern Shore Village Center on 9 acres at the southeast corner of Greeno Road and Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The center’s tenants include Shoe Station, Big Lots, CVS, Baumhower’s Wingfingers, Rotolo’s Pizzeria and more.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown businesses and locals react to New Year’s Eve mass shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chaos downtown as people sprinted from gunfire on New Year’s Eve, and local business owners and residents have high emotions. “No, I wouldn’t say Mobile is a horrible place to be,” said one woman. “You just have to be cautious wherever you are.”
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Parties, fireworks and more: New Year's Eve in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Looking for a fun New Year's Eve night in Downtown Pensacola? You'll have plenty of options. A fireworks show will take place at midnight from atop the Seville Tower building at the corner of Palafox and Government streets. Beforehand, several bars and restaurants will be hosting parties....
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

“It was surreal:” Witness relieves New Year’s Eve shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Thousands turned out in downtown Mobile for the New Year’s Eve Moon Pie drop. Brittney Bragg and her family were walking down towards Bienville Square when she started feeling uneasy. “I looked up at my husband and said I feel scared,” said Brittney Bragg. ” There...
MOBILE, AL
wuwf.org

The Social Portal: Things to do in January

Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s Storyteller Series returns with performances featuring professional actors and authors presenting compelling stories and dramatic works. The first performance is Shirley Simpson as Minnie Pearl, the southern lady in the classic 1970 TV variety show Heehaw. Show time is Sunday, January 8 at 2:30 p.m. The next January performance is Dissonance, a poignant look at relationships and race set in Pensacola’s historic Belmont-DeVilliers community. Marci J Duncan, Florida born playwright/actress presents this new work in collaboration with playwright/actress Kerry Sandell. Show time is Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday January 25 at 7:30 p.m. All performances are staged at ECTC’s space at 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, Miramar Beach. You can also learn more about this production in this story from WUWF.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Smart Goldendoodle needs training and loving home

Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. He came to the Mobile SPCA because his owner didn't have time for him. He is a very smart, treat, motivated dog, but he's very hyper.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday’s weather takes roof off barn at Loblolly Farm in Semmes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It may be New Year’s Eve -- but it’s a working holiday out at Loblolly Farm in Semmes. Cleanup underway after friday’s severe weather left behind damage. “We had a roof lifted off -- we’re not sure if the wind got underneath it...
SEMMES, AL
utv44.com

Severe storms tomorrow, with tornadoes possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tonight stays warm and muggy with isolated showers, and areas of fog, thickest in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, around the coast and Mobile Bay. Temperatures stay in the middle 60s tonight and return to the middle 70s tomorrow. From midday tomorrow, through tomorrow night, plan...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach to consider new Canal Road restaurant

Site would also contain a 20,800 square foot warehouse if approved. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 9 the Orange Beach Planning Commission will hear a request from developers to build a 7,300 square foot restaurant and a 20,800 warehouse on the north side of Canal Road and west of Cypress Street.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Warm temperatures for Monday; storms possible Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have thick fog out there this morning so make sure you’re driving safely and slowly if you’ll be out on the road. There won’t be much rain today, but the temperatures will stay very warm just like we saw on Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 70s this afternoon.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Nana’s Kitchen & Catering

Nana’s Kitchen & Catering stops by Studio 10 to make Southern collard greens with smoked turkey wings, Nana’s Yummy 3 Cheese Macaroni, and Nana’s Blazing Bourbon Wings. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. ---
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
GULF SHORES, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy