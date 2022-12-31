Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s Storyteller Series returns with performances featuring professional actors and authors presenting compelling stories and dramatic works. The first performance is Shirley Simpson as Minnie Pearl, the southern lady in the classic 1970 TV variety show Heehaw. Show time is Sunday, January 8 at 2:30 p.m. The next January performance is Dissonance, a poignant look at relationships and race set in Pensacola’s historic Belmont-DeVilliers community. Marci J Duncan, Florida born playwright/actress presents this new work in collaboration with playwright/actress Kerry Sandell. Show time is Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday January 25 at 7:30 p.m. All performances are staged at ECTC’s space at 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, Miramar Beach. You can also learn more about this production in this story from WUWF.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO