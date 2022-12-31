Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
Related
Here’s your 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for Mobile, coastal Alabama
Is Mardi Gras extra-early this year, or does it just feel like that? Either way, it’s time to brace for the storm, as parades begin well before January ends. Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 21. As these things go, that’s kind of middle of the pack. The date for Fat Tuesday is calculated by counting back from Easter Sunday, which varies with a calculation involving the spring equinox and a full moon. The earliest Fat Tuesday can happen is Feb. 3 and latest is March 9.
Noon drop for the MoonPie: Early event kicks off New Year’s Eve festivity in Mobile
Coley Simmons has nothing but fond memories of attending past MoonPie Over Mobile events. But the late-night revelry is something her children have yet to experience, for obvious reasons. “I cannot keep them up at 12 o’clock at night,” said Simmons of Saraland about her children; twins, Maelee and Ava,...
Social media fishing celebs tackle Gulf Shores
An investment group paid $11.3 million for the Eastern Shore Village Center on 9 acres at the southeast corner of Greeno Road and Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The center’s tenants include Shoe Station, Big Lots, CVS, Baumhower’s Wingfingers, Rotolo’s Pizzeria and more.
Foley residents start new year without a home after fire
A house fire just before noon Monday has left as many as half a dozen people without a place to live.
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown businesses and locals react to New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chaos downtown as people sprinted from gunfire on New Year’s Eve, and local business owners and residents have high emotions. “No, I wouldn’t say Mobile is a horrible place to be,” said one woman. “You just have to be cautious wherever you are.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile residents outraged by mass shooting, fearful for future downtown events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released the name of the man killed in the deadly downtown shooting. MPD says nine people were wounded and one man was fatally shot during the NYE celebration. Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives. People in the community are outraged by...
WEAR
Parties, fireworks and more: New Year's Eve in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Looking for a fun New Year's Eve night in Downtown Pensacola? You'll have plenty of options. A fireworks show will take place at midnight from atop the Seville Tower building at the corner of Palafox and Government streets. Beforehand, several bars and restaurants will be hosting parties....
Fairhope’s New Year’s Eve Street Party: Everything you need to know
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Like several other cities along the Gulf Coast, Fairhope is hosting a street party to bring in the New Year. The night will get started at 8:30 p.m. on the corner of Fairhope avenue and Church Street with the City Party Band. The event will include children’s activities and a football […]
WALA-TV FOX10
“It was surreal:” Witness relieves New Year’s Eve shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Thousands turned out in downtown Mobile for the New Year’s Eve Moon Pie drop. Brittney Bragg and her family were walking down towards Bienville Square when she started feeling uneasy. “I looked up at my husband and said I feel scared,” said Brittney Bragg. ” There...
wuwf.org
The Social Portal: Things to do in January
Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s Storyteller Series returns with performances featuring professional actors and authors presenting compelling stories and dramatic works. The first performance is Shirley Simpson as Minnie Pearl, the southern lady in the classic 1970 TV variety show Heehaw. Show time is Sunday, January 8 at 2:30 p.m. The next January performance is Dissonance, a poignant look at relationships and race set in Pensacola’s historic Belmont-DeVilliers community. Marci J Duncan, Florida born playwright/actress presents this new work in collaboration with playwright/actress Kerry Sandell. Show time is Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday January 25 at 7:30 p.m. All performances are staged at ECTC’s space at 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, Miramar Beach. You can also learn more about this production in this story from WUWF.
Pensacola Beach set to host annual New Year’s Eve Firework display
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Despite almost canceling this year’s annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks display at Pensacola Beach, the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce announced they are, in fact, holding the event this year. At the stroke of midnight, keep your eyes to the skies as a dazzling light display will take place overlooking […]
Smart Goldendoodle needs training and loving home
Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. Our Pet of the Week is a 10 month old Goldendoodle named how Denzy. He came to the Mobile SPCA because his owner didn't have time for him. He is a very smart, treat, motivated dog, but he's very hyper.
WALA-TV FOX10
Friday’s weather takes roof off barn at Loblolly Farm in Semmes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It may be New Year’s Eve -- but it’s a working holiday out at Loblolly Farm in Semmes. Cleanup underway after friday’s severe weather left behind damage. “We had a roof lifted off -- we’re not sure if the wind got underneath it...
utv44.com
Severe storms tomorrow, with tornadoes possible
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tonight stays warm and muggy with isolated showers, and areas of fog, thickest in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, around the coast and Mobile Bay. Temperatures stay in the middle 60s tonight and return to the middle 70s tomorrow. From midday tomorrow, through tomorrow night, plan...
Orange Beach to consider new Canal Road restaurant
Site would also contain a 20,800 square foot warehouse if approved. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 9 the Orange Beach Planning Commission will hear a request from developers to build a 7,300 square foot restaurant and a 20,800 warehouse on the north side of Canal Road and west of Cypress Street.
WALA-TV FOX10
Warm temperatures for Monday; storms possible Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have thick fog out there this morning so make sure you’re driving safely and slowly if you’ll be out on the road. There won’t be much rain today, but the temperatures will stay very warm just like we saw on Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 70s this afternoon.
WALA-TV FOX10
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering stops by Studio 10 to make Southern collard greens with smoked turkey wings, Nana’s Yummy 3 Cheese Macaroni, and Nana’s Blazing Bourbon Wings. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. ---
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Everybody started running’; people recount deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News ventured out to downtown Mobile to talk to people about the New Year’s Eve shooting that left one person dead and nine injured. The people FOX10 News spoke to say they’re thankful that they weren’t at the location of the shooting but further down the street.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
Workers in downtown Mobile reacted fast following deadly NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people make a living in downtown Mobile and need people to feel secure in the entertainment district. Despite the violence on New Year’s Eve, workers are hoping for the best following the city’s last deadly shooting of 2022. Outside the Urban Emporium, Sunday morning is a giant pile of […]
Comments / 0