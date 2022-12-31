Read full article on original website
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson more than worth huge contract, tampering punishment
Monty Williams is all too familiar with the hows and whys of Jalen Brunson’s success. Last spring, the coach of the Phoenix Suns watched the point guard of the Dallas Mavericks banish his 64-win team from the playoffs. Luka Doncic was the primary source of the Suns’ discontent, because Doncic seems destined to become an all-time great. But if Brunson didn’t outplay Chris Paul in that Western Conference semi, Dallas wouldn’t have advanced to the next round, and the Knicks might have been less eager to flout the rules and sign the free agent to a $104 million deal. As it turned...
NBA world praises Donovan Mitchell after historic performance
Monday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls featured one of the most special individual performances in recent memory from Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell dominated the Bulls all night, finishing with an unreal 71 points along with 11 assists and eight rebounds in a 145-134 overtime win for the Cavaliers. He had Read more... The post NBA world praises Donovan Mitchell after historic performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jerami Grant haunts old team as Blazers down Pistons
Jerami Grant poured in 36 points in 28 minutes against his former team and the host Portland Trail Blazers rolled
Lakers News: How LA's Defense Keyed A Big Win In Charlotte
Darvin Ham unpacks the last game of a 3-2 road trip.
Suns’ Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet available vs. Knicks; R.J. Barrett out
Phoenix Suns guards Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are available for the team’s matchup against the New York Knicks on Monday. Guard Devin Booker and forwards Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder remain out. For the Knicks, guard R.J. Barrett is out due to a lacerated right index finger, while...
The funny and wacky of Arizona sports in 2022
It’s not just about wins and losses. The Arizona sports landscape provided LOLs and LMAOs in the past year, too. After culling the past year’s archives of our Haboob Blog — Arizona Sports’ section for the viral, funny and wacky — let’s dive into the 2022 calendar year’s most laughable stories.
Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California. Samuel Ersson stopped 28 shots to improve to 3-0-0 in three career starts since taking over for the injured Carter Hart (concussion) last week. Ersson lost his chance at his first career shutout with 39.6 seconds remaining but helped give the Flyers their first three-game winning streak since the opening three games of the season. Ryan Strome scored in the closing minute for Anaheim, and John Gibson had 29 saves as the Ducks fell to 1-4-1 in their last six games. They are 1-3-1 on a franchise-record 10-game homestand.
Flyers score 4 unanswered goals to cruise by Ducks
Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to win his third straight start as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Anaheim Ducks
Bills’ Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
Arizona Cardinals rookie TE Trey McBride rings in 2023 with 1st career TD
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career during the second quarter of the team’s Week 17 tilt against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Scoring from four yards out after the Cardinals defense came away with a fumble recovery,...
