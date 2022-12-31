ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 282

Carmen Y Cruz
2d ago

Most citizens regret that 6j ever had to happen here in the USA and how many lives are/were and still are destroyed by those conspiracies. Too little to late for her regrets, she needs to answer to the court for her texts not Social media. Regrets are not grounds for an appeal to most citizens.

Reply(10)
99
iguess
2d ago

Yes , she and her husband do look foolish. Her more cause her Husband was wanting to vote on interracial marriage. Ginni what dose that say to you?

Reply(15)
59
Corrie
2d ago

I think she regrets it didn't happened as they would have wanted it to happen. So sad, and they LOVE America so much. They truly shouldn't be given a pass, especially those in office, need to know better, or WE THE PEOPLE are seriously in trouble.

Reply(1)
57
Related
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy