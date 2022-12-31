Read full article on original website
Related
Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion
Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
Kenny Omega Reveals Why Joining WWE Never Appealed To Him
With over 20 years of in-ring experience under his belt, Kenny Omega is carving a legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to compete almost entirely outside of WWE. While he did have a brief stint in Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental company, the "Best Bout Machine" has used his time in DDT, NJPW, and most recently AEW to build a resume for himself unlike any other professional wrestler in the world today.
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
Jon Moxley Segment Added To 1/4 AEW Dynamite
Fans are set to hear from Jon Moxley this Wednesday. The lineup for the first Dynamite of 2023 keeps growing and growing, as AEW recently announced on their social media platforms that Jon Moxley is set to speak on the January 4 edition of the show. Previously, it was announced that the January 4 episode of Dynamite would feature a medical update on Hangman Adam Page, who has been feuding with Moxley in recent weeks.
Rocky Romero Comments On Karl Anderson Working In NJPW & WWE
During the latest edition of “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, NJPW talent Rocky Romero opened up on Karl Anderson working for New Japan Pro Wrestling while being under contract with WWE, the issues with the double bookings, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
Tony Khan Discusses Keeping The Balance Between Homegrown & Established Talent In AEW
Tony Khan talks the current balance in AEW between homegrown talent and established talent. When All Elite Wrestling was first founded in 2019, the roster was full of talent that established themselves in either a major company or on the independent scene. There was also a few names on the roster that were rather unknown, but most of those talent made their way up the ladder fairly quickly and went on to become champions in AEW.
The Young Bucks Were Reportedly Originally Scheduled for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
– At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years, since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Omega is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the event. However, it appears that Omega’s Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), were also scheduled to work the show at one point, per Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks/NJPW Rumors: Fans Will Have To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Get Answers
Rocky Romero talks the rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and New Japan Pro Wrestling. For weeks now, fans have been speculating on the possibility of Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) showing up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. A report surfaced back on December 8 stating that Banks will be at the company's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2022. That report was supported by a report from Fightful that revealed Banks negotiated her exit from WWE months after walking out before an episode of Monday Night Raw.
2023 WWE Brand Transaction Tracker: Trades, Free Agents, More For Raw And Smackdown
Want to keep track of all the WWE trades? You're in luck. Fightful will now keep a running list here in our resources section to go along with the updated rosters, contracts and inactive lists. 2023. 2023 WWE Raw Call Ups. 2023 WWE Smackdown Call Ups. 2023 NXT Call Ups.
Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter
Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
Cain Velasquez Calls Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE 'Professional And A Little Uncomfortable'
Cain Velasquez has not been back in a WWE ring since Performing at a live event in Mexico alongside Rey Mysterio in 2019. In a major capacity, Cain Velasquez's only WWE match on pay-per-view was his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. A short affair...
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her WWE Return, Oney Lorcan Update, More | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 1, 2023:. - Charlotte Flair returned on the final WWE SmackDown of 2022, and on Twitter, she sent a message to the fans saying that she's missed everyone and she's ready to give her blood, sweat, and tears again. - Biff...
UFC boss Dana White: ‘No excuses’ for striking wife
UFC president Dana White on Monday addressed a video released earlier in the day showing him and his wife apparently
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/2): House Of Black, Athena, Jeff Jarrett, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/2) Athena defeated Gypsy Mac. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno,...
Edge Had Limited Dates In Current WWE Deal
Edge had a great homecoming to Toronto in the main event of WWE Raw on August 22, but wasn't around each week to build up to the match with Judgment Day's Damian Priest, or the Finn Balor Extreme Rules match, and hasn't been seen since. WWE sources confirmed that Edge...
John Cena Thanks The Fans After 12/30 WWE SmackDown Victory
John Cena got one last match in. Cena returned to the ring on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and keeping his streak alive. Cena had wrestled at least one match every year since debuting in 2002, but the streak was in jeopardy with no matches under his belt in 2022.
Sami Callihan's IMPACT Contract Could Be Up Soon
A major IMPACT Wrestling contract could be expiring soon. Fightful Select has learned that former IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan at least at one point had an expiring IMPACT Wrestling contract over the next few months. Callihan was also set to become a free agent at the start of 2021, but signed a two-year contract extension that kept him with IMPACT through 2022. We've followed up with IMPACT sources and Callihan himself but haven't been given any clarity about his status.
Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1): Shinsuke Nakamura Faces Great Muta, Jake Lee Appears
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its New Year 2023 event on January 1 from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results and highlights are below. Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1) - Yasutaka Yano def. Taishi Ozawa. - Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura &...
Kazuchika Okada Talks To Sports Illustrated, Barrett Brown Calls Out Kerry Morton | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 2, 2023. - Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a new interview, Kazuchika Okada discussed his upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 match against Jay White:. “I am excited to wrestle Jay White in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom,” says Okada. “True, I’ve...
