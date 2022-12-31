Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Teddy Atlas: ‘Not Only Has Teofimo Lopez Not Progressed, He’s Regressed'
Teddy Atlas has no doubt that Teofimo Lopez has suffered a decline in his boxing abilities. The famed trainer and Hall of Fame broadcaster recently voiced a sentiment that seems to be growing in the boxing world, and that is that Lopez, a former unified lightweight champion, has not looked the same since his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021.
Boxing Scene
Bivol Says He Doesn’t ‘Care’ About Canelo’s Plans, Vows to Be ‘Patient’ for Undisputed Shot
Dmitry Bivol remains confident that he’ll have his shot at all the belts in the light heavyweight division, and he’s willing to wait as long as necessary. The WBA 175-pound titlist from Russia is hoping to unify all four belts in the division next year, possibly against countryman Artur Beterbiev, who currently holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Beterbiev has a scheduled mandatory defense against Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene
Riddick Bowe: Guys Are Not Going To Fury's Body, They Are Not Breaking Him Down
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe believes he would have implemented the proper formula to defeat WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is currently the dominant big man of the heavyweight class. Over the course of the last few years, Fury has emerged as the top force. Fury catapulted to the...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I'll Fight Isaac Cruz Again, I'll Stop Him Next Time; I Did Lots Of Bullsh!t In First Bout
Gervonta Davis’ punches pack prodigious power. In 27 professional fights spanning 10 years, “Tank” has steamrolled through the competition with 25 knockouts. Davis’ toughest test to date came in 2021 when he faced Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz. Cruz lasted the full 12 rounds and lost...
Boxing Scene
Andrade: I'm Not Gonna Go Fight Over In Zach Parker's Country For $150 Grand
Had Demetrius Andrade been paid the purse he initially thought he was guaranteed, the American southpaw gladly would’ve fought England’s Zach Parker in Parker’s home country. Once his purse of nearly $1.2 million was slashed to barely 15 percent of what it once was, that math made...
Boxing Scene
Arum on Haney vs. Lomachenko: That Fight is Essentially Made
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum says a deal is nearly complete for Devin Haney to defend his undisputed lightweight crown against former three division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. In 2022, Haney unified, and retained, the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF titles with back to back twelve round decisions over George Kambosos...
Boxing Scene
Eubank on Golovkin: Nobody Else That People Want To See Him Fight More Than Me!
Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. is mapping out a hitlist for 2023, as he prepares to step into the ring in a few weeks. Eubank Jr. will fight former world champion Liam Smith on January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office. He feels...
Boxing Scene
Mikaela Mayer-Christina Linardatou Lightweight Bout In Play
Mikaela Mayer has not given up in her quest to run it back with Alycia Baumgardner. Her first step towards fulfilling that goal is a meeting with the only fighter to hang a loss on the reigning unified junior lightweight champion. BoxingScene.com has learned that hard plans are in place...
Boxing Scene
Warren on Hearn, Matchroom: ‘All I Keep Seeing Is Fighters Are Leaving Them’
Frank Warren thinks a fighter exodus is happening over at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom. The Queensberry head has noticed that several of the fighters who were under contract with Hearn have left the promoter for Boxxer, the rival promotional company that has an exclusive output deal with Sky Sports. It is an ironic development, given that Hearn used to be the flagship promoter for Sky.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Eyes April Return For Joshua: 'Plan Now Is To Rebuild Him To Become Three-Time Champion'
An ambitious 2023 campaign is being planned for Anthony Joshua. Details are still being finalized, but the former two-time unified heavyweight champ is expected to return to the ring by early April according to Eddie Hearn. The bout will launch what his team hopes to be an active year that ends with a long in-demand superfight with a fellow former titleholder.
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant Believes He Has More Than Enough Power To Stop David Benavidez: "Don't Be Surprised"
The stars were seemingly aligned as Caleb Plant headed into his showdown against Canelo Alvarez in November of 2021. But while fame, fortune, and history awaited him, Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) would come up just short, losing a competitive bout via 11th-round stoppage. Viewed as a terrific all-around fighter, Plant...
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo: I Make 154 Very Easy; Could Stay At That Weight For 'My Whole Career'
After mostly competing as a welterweight for the first three years of his career, Jermell Charlo has shown unusual discipline by remaining a junior middleweight since June 2011. Eleven years in the same weight class is uncommon in boxing, yet the undisputed 154-pound champion doesn’t envision a move up to...
Boxing Scene
Warrington: Talk of Wood Facing Lara - Why Can't I Have The Winner?
Former two-time featherweight world champion Josh Warrington, 32-years-old, is gearing up for a new year. Last month in Leeds, Warrington suffered the second defeat of his pro career when he lost a twelve round decision to mandatory challenger Luis Alberto Lopez, who walked away with the IBF world title. Initially...
Boxing Scene
Holyfield Advises Joshua To Throw More Punches, Use His Size in Fights
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has advised Anthony Joshua to throw more punches and use his size to his advantage. Joshua is looking to bounce back in his career after suffering back to back decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO world titles.
Boxing Scene
Ioka-Franco Aftermath: Franco Aims For Estrada Unification, While WBO Expected To Order Ioka-Nakatani
Joshua Franco still has the same target in mind for his next fight even with one less belt at stake. A title unification with lineal/WBC junior bantamweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada is still the priority for San Antonio’s Franco. The goal has not changed even after the reigning WBA titlist was forced to settle for a twelve-round, majority draw versus WBO champ Kazuto Ioka in their New Year’s Eve clash in Tokyo, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Hopes Tank KOs Hector Luis Garcia: ‘It’ll Make Our Fight Even More Interesting’
Ryan Garcia will arguably be Gervonta Davis’ biggest fan on Jan. 7 when Tank takes on Hector Luis Garcia at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Showtime pay-per-view. Should Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) defeat Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs), rival Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will be...
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz Views Eimantas Stanionis As His Toughest Test By Far
Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. might be considered pound-for-pound stalwarts, but to Vergil Ortiz Jr., they’ve become obtrusive. With the two sides failing to lock in a deal that would crown the winner as an undisputed champion, Ortiz (19-0, 19 KOs) has grown restless. In an effort to...
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene Awards 2022: The Best of The Rest
2022 is over and a clash between one of the best lightweights, Gervonta Davis, and best Jr. lightweights, Hector Garcia, is less than a week away. One season ends and another begins in the endless calendar of the sweet science. For those who write about this great sport, it’s awards time and the last of them are named here today. On the men’s side, BoxingScene honors so far have gone to:
Boxing Scene
Warren: Dubois in Position Now Where He is Going To Be in Big Fights
Promoter Frank Warren will be looking to keep heavyweight Daniel Dubois very busy in 2023 - and he hopes to position him for a major fight. In 2022, Dubois traveled to Florida to capture the WBA's "regular" heavyweight title with a knockout of Trevor Bryan. Last month, he followed up that win with a come-from-behind stoppage of Kevin Lerena.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Welcomes Frank Martin Showdown: “I Promise You I Will Fight Dude In A Heartbeat”
Sure Shakur Stevenson has yet to compete in the lightweight division but that hasn’t stopped the former Olympic silver medalist from scouting his competition. Officially, the 25-year-old pound-for-pound luminary ditched the super featherweight division after a failed attempt to make the 130-pound limit in his showdown against Robson Conceicao in 2022. With countless mouthwatering matchups standing before him, Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) plopped into a comfortable lush seat, pulled out his pen and paper, and took in the sights as both Frank Martin and Michel Rivera squared off.
