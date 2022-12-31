Read full article on original website
Phil Layshio
2d ago
You didn't read the article...Baltimorgue already tied last year in homicides at 334. They have 12 hours to beat it. Vegas has it 4 to 1 odds of getting to at least 335.
3
Mr Humble
2d ago
At this rate, Baltimore will run out of residents by the year 2033! Murders and people moving the hell out of the city will cause a ghost city! Watch what I’m telling you! SMH!
2
Roland Crooms
2d ago
Homicides are depleting the city of it's residents far more than migration to other cities can, and at such a rapid pace. 334 at 9:15 pm New years Eve, my ppl we have to do better in 2023. My condolences to all the victims and prayers for the city, the world 🌎🙏🙏
2
