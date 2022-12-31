Read full article on original website
Related
darkhorsepressnow.com
Monday Weather: warm and humid, potential for storms this afternoon
From the NWS: A few rounds of severe thunderstorms are expected from late this afternoon through the daytime Tuesday. The first rounds of storms will mainly impact parts of north Louisiana and Arkansas, and northwest Mississippi late this afternoon and again early Tuesday morning. Storms will weaken as they move eastward tomorrow morning. An additional round of severe storms is expected Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Tornadoes (some possibly strong), damaging wind gusts, and large hail are all possible with these storms.
kbsi23.com
Severe threat for Monday, January 2-3, 2023
A level 3 Enhanced Risk (dark brown) is in place for SE Missouri and western Tennessee for storms tonight. We are on the very northern edge of this threat. Our entire area is in a Level 1 Marginal Risk (green), Level 2 Slight Risk (yellow), or the Level 3 Enhanced Risk (brown). Overall, the further north you go, the less of a chance you have at seeing severe weather. Further south will have the higher severe potential.
KTTS
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight
(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Jan. 2
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was a concern again Monday morning with visibility as low as zero miles in some locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia. A dense fog advisory was in effect for the entire area until 10 a.m. Monday. The fog is anticipated to dissipate by noon and lead to a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a 10% chance of an isolated shower.
Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east
Severe wind damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. No injuries were reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
WEATHER 1-2-3, 2023 Flooding and Storms For A New Year
Ok , welcome to the New Year!!! Spring has sprung, but winter is coming back soon. We want you to be weather aware the next 48 hours…. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 207 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-031000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 207 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible tonight, especially for locations west of I-65 Corridor. Strong to damaging winds will be main threat with isolated tornadoes also possible. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday through Tuesday night, especially for locations south of I-40 Corridor. Strong to damaging winds will be main threat with isolated tornadoes also possible. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
WSMV
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight and Tomorrow
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with damaging wind, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes possible. Tonight’s weather. The next weathermaker is a strong frontal system that will approach the Mid State overnight and through tomorrow bringing scattered showers and...
fox17.com
Code Red Weather: Strong storms expected, tornados possible
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Weather alert for strong to severe thunderstorms that will impact Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky late Monday night into Tuesday. Scattered showers can be expected for the daylight hours of Monday, however, this is not anything we have to worry about. An incoming cold front will move in early Tuesday and bring the potential for all modes of severe weather.
KATV
Tornadoes possible in Arkansas on Monday
Thunderstorms will become likely across Arkansas on Monday afternoon and evening. There will likely be 2 rounds of storms, one during the early and mid afternoon hours, and another after dark during the evening hours. Each round has the potential to produce isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts. The highest...
wkdzradio.com
Heavy Rain And Strong Thunderstorms Possible Monday Night
The National Weather Service says Western Kentucky could experience heavy rainfall and some strong thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to the Paducah office of National Weather Service another round of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain is expected to develop Monday through Tuesday. Heavy rain and possibly some flooding is possible.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe storms Monday & Monday night
OVERNIGHT: A second round of strong to potentially severe storms develops tonight. Southwest Arkansas should see activity ramp up more around 7pm and near 9pm for Little Rock. Rain lasts through 3am for the metro, with showers and storms clearing the state entirely near sunrise Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s after hitting the 70s earlier today.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You should have all eyes on the skies beginning Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas. The watch last until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:. Benton, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Newton, Ark. Searcy,...
Kait 8
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe weather threat is heading toward Northeast Arkansas. With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their doors to keep you protected across Region 8. Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/. Below, you’ll find a list of storm shelters available. If you’d...
WAFF
Tuesday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day: showers & thunderstorms possible across the Tennessee Valley
Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for northern Alabama. Scattered showers could begin as early as Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be near 70°. Heavy rain associated with thunderstorm activity will roll through the Tennessee Valley on Monday evening. Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT for the chance...
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
mysaline.com
Warm & storms with possible tornadic activity beginning Monday
Update Jan 2, 130pm – TORNADO WATCH (Scroll Down for Full Forecast) The National Weather Service in Little Rock issued a Tornado Watch on January 2 At 1:22pm to last until January 2 At 9:00pm. This watch includes the following 36 counties. In Central Arkansas – Conway Faulkner Garland...
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
talkbusiness.net
Harvested corn acres down; winter wheat acres up
Temperatures had a significant, negative impact on corn yields, while skyrocketing input costs compelled many Arkansas farmers to reconsider growing the crop during the 2022 season. Summer drought and early fall forced many farmers to irrigate which drove input costs higher. Arkansas farmers harvested 690,000 of the 710,000 acres of...
Comments / 0