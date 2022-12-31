Read full article on original website
LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
Clippers' Paul George tweaks right hamstring again in loss
Clippers guard Paul George tweaked his right hamstring again Monday night and his status for the team's upcoming back-to-back road trip is uncertain.
UPMATTERS
LeBron James Shares How He Overcame ‘Crushing’ Ohio State Loss
The adamant Buckeyes fan did his best to ring in the new year on a positive note. Ohio State suffered a heartbreaking loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday night, coming up just short of beating defending national champion Georgia in a 42–41 barnburner in Atlanta. Perhaps no one was as upset as LeBron James, a noted Buckeyes fan.
Donovan Mitchell Shares First Reaction To 71-Point Game
Donovan Mitchell was hyped after his 71-point game.
UPMATTERS
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Demands to See Injured Teammate in Hospital
Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under critical condition after collapsing on the field. As the football world anxiously awaited an update on the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, wide receiver Stefon Diggs took the extra step to be alongside his teammate. Hamlin collapsed on...
Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.Emergency responders tended to him on the field before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The game was postponed, then suspended.A list of some in-game or in-competition medical events that either suspended or postponed the...
Former Florida State linebacker and wide receiver drafted by XFL Franchises
Two more former Seminoles are keeping their professional careers alive.
UPMATTERS
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Explains Key Timeout Before Ohio State Fake Punt
The Bulldogs coach explains what prompted the key fourth-quarter timeout against the Buckeyes. View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is being hailed for his decision to call a fourth-quarter timeout against Ohio State in Saturday night’s Peach Bowl. With 8:58 to play in...
