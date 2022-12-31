Read full article on original website
Delisle Hat Trick Leads Hornets Past Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – David Delisle had a hat trick, Abby Fuls made 19 saves, and the McCann Tech hockey team started 2023 with a 6-1 win over Mount Everett on Monday night at the Berkshire School. Both the Hornets and the Eagles were coming off extended holiday breaks. Mount...
Calvert Scores 30 to Lead Wahconah to Victory
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 30 points Monday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 91-26 win over Palmer. Calvert scored 14 points in the third quarter alone, when Wahconah outscored the Panthers by a margin of 35-5. Pat Mclaughlin had 10 of his 23 points...
Hoosac Valley Holds on for Road Win
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. – Frank Field had a double-double, and the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team Monday held off a late Easthampton comeback to earn a 53-51 win. Field scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Joey McGovern scored 12, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter, when the Hurricanes...
Pittsfield's Mungin, Hoosac Valley's Garabedian Earn Weekly Honors
No one had a better week than the Pittsfield boys basketball team, and no one was a bigger part of that than the Generals' big man. Carter Mungin has scored 17 points per game for 4-2 Pittsfield, which went 3-0 in the last week of the calendar year with a pair of victories on back-to-back night in Albany followed by a convincing home matinee on Friday.
Taconic Boys Top Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 21 points on Monday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 69-52 win over Amherst. Steve Patch and Maimoudou Bamba each scored 17 points for the Thunder, who pulled away in the second half after leading by just two points at half-time.
Wahconah's State Title Celebrated with Ring Ceremony
DALTON, Mass. – Wahconah Regional High School on Friday recognized the players and coaches from last spring’s Division 4 boys lacrosse State Championship squad. The squad was awarded its state championship rings in a ceremony at half-time of the varsity girls basketball game against Hampshire Regional. “It's super...
SERVPRO Donates Golf Tournament Proceeds to SVHC
BENNINGTON, Vt. John M. Flood and Ariana Flood of SERVPRO of Bennington and Rutland Counties, met with Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) President and CEO Thomas A. Dee and Radiation Oncologist Matthew Vernon to present the proceeds of SERVPRO's second Charity Golf Tournament. "This is such a meaningful contribution to...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
New year to welcome back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Hampden County
A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.
BEAT Green Drinks Goes Countywide
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After nearly 15 years of hosting their monthly Pittsfield Green Drinks gathering, Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) is expanding their Green Drinks from Pittsfield to county-wide, making it 'Berkshire Green Drinks'. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsfield Green Drinks took place exclusively at a...
Lenox VFW Voice of Democracy Essay Winner and Runner Up
LENOX, Mass. — On 11 November 2022, Veterans Day, the Lenox VFW Post recognized this year's Post level winner and runner up in the VFW Voice of Democracy competition. The theme this year was "Why is the Veteran Important?" The winner and recipient of the Post's first place prize of $300 was Sai Messala, a Freshman at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
North Adams restaurant closing after 3 months
Desperados, a Mexican restaurant located on Eagle Street, is closing only three months after it reopened under new ownership. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on December 28.
West Springfield Police seek help locating 14-year-old
The West Springfield Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old.
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 89 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,519-square-foot home on Southwick Road in Westfield that sold for $282,000.
Chimney fire causes $100K worth of damage to home on Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield
Around 4:23 a.m., a large log cabin-style home got caught on fire on 154 Blythewood Drive in Pittsfield.
Shooting on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on Saturday
The Hadley Police Department and Fire Dispatch were called to Mill Valley Road on Saturday for a shooting.
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
Former Leoni Wire plant in Westover Airpark eyed by truss maker
CHICOPEE — A manufacturer of building trusses has plans to locate in the former Leoni Wire factory at 301 Griffith Road in Westover Airpark North. GFI Partners, a Boston-based real-estate company that owns warehouse and industrial properties, bought the 152,000-square-foot factory from Leoni Wire parent company Leonische of North America for $8.5 million.
