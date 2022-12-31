Gangsta Boo, famously known as an influential member of Three 6 Mafia, has passed away, according to DJ Paul. On New Year's Day, January 1, Fox 13 confirmed the 43-year-old rapper, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead at her home in Memphis. Three 6 Mafia's founding member DJ Paul confirmed the terrible news in a social media post. A cause of death was not confirmed but TMZ reported drugs may have been involved. Numerous artists took to social media to react to Lola's passing. One in particular was Latto, who was the last artist to release a collaboration with Gangsta Boo before she passed.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO