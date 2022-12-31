ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick Co-op defeats defending champion Bishop Hendricken 5-2

By Taylor Begley
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The Warwick Co-op took down defending Division I boys ice hockey champion Bishop Hendricken 5-2 on Friday night.

Warwick broke things open in the third period with Aidan McNally scoring the game winner.

