Oprah, Katie Couric, Cheri Oteri, more mourn 'pioneer' Barbara Walters: 'She broke barriers'

Celebrities are mourning the loss of broadcast legend and pioneer Barbara Walters , who has died at age 93, ABC News announced during a live special report Friday .

Walters became the first woman to co-host a morning and evening newscast, leaving behind a trailblazing legacy as one of television’s most influential people for more than 50 years.

In an Instagram post, Oprah Winfrey shared an old photo of the two together, crediting the journalist for the success of her own career.

"Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time," Winfrey wrote on Instagram. "Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light."

President Joe Biden commemorated Walters as "an inspiration for all journalists."

"Barbara Walters has always been an example of bravery and truth — breaking barriers while driving our nation forward. Her legacy will continue as an inspiration for all journalists. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline, and to those who loved her," Biden wrote in a tweet Saturday .

Disney CEO Robert Iger also paid tribute to the "pioneer not just for women in journalism, but for journalism itself."

"She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades but more importantly I was able to call her a dear friend," Iger wrote.

Cheri Oteri, who impersonated Walters during her "Saturday Night Live" run (1995 to 2000), wrote on Instagram Saturday, "My heart is so heavy, I cannot say in words what this woman meant to me and what an honor and privilege it was to step into her shoes that no one could or will ever fill." She shared a photo of the two side by side, which Walters had signed, "To Cheri, which one is me? Love the real Barbara."

During CNN's New Year's Eve countdown special, Oteri told Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, "She was such a part of the fabric of my childhood. For every newsworthy memory, she was there ."

'The View' hosts pay tribute to creator of the daytime talk show

In 1997, Walters launched "The View," ABC's daily chatfest aimed at women.

Meghan McCain, a former co-host on "The View," called Walters "an icon."

"Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer," she wrote on Twitter Friday. "Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism. Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of."

Debbie Matenopoulos remembered being chosen by Walters to join "The View" at age 22.

"When we first met you asked me who the 3 most important people of the last century were. I told you Albert Einstein, Bill Gates and Madonna. You laughed out loud and said, 'You can’t be serious. You are going to be perfect for our show ,' ” Matenopoulos wrote on Instagram. "You taught me everything I know about interviewing people and about doing live TV. You taught me how to be professional on a set and in just about any life situation I could ever be in. ... You are and you will forever be my fairy godmother and my hero.

"You were one of one Barbara Walters and I love you dearly."

Walters' former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck told People in a statement , "Heaven gained an icon, my broadcasting mentor, my television mom and a woman who had a compassionate curiosity that made the outcasts feel welcomed. We have had twenty years of conversations regarding faith and I have peace knowing she is in the company of our God – I always told her #thebeststoriesareinheaven and she is listening to them all!"

Another former co-host of "The View," Rosie Perez, honored Walters as "an amazing woman. An amazing loss."

"Shattering the glass ceiling is a huge understatement. She decimated it. Paved the way for so many. I feel very proud/humble to have known her & to have worked with her. Condolences to her loved ones & the entire @TheView family."

Star Jones , an original co-host of "The View," wrote on Twitter she owed Walters "more than I could ever repay.

"Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor," she added.

Newscasters, TV personalities honor Barbara Walters

"We were all influenced by Barbara Walters," ABC News' David Muir said in a tribute Friday , remembering Walters his colleague as an "extraordinary human being, journalist, pioneer, legend."

"She broke barriers behind the scenes and she broke news on-camera. She got people to say things they never would've said to another journalist."

Katie Couric also phoned into ABC's special live report to praise Walters' legacy as a trailblazing journalist who interviewed political and global leaders, celebrities and more high-profile figures.

"More often than not, Barbara, by virtue of her incredible reputation and being at the top of her game for so many years, she inevitably got so many of the interviews," Couric said, commending her competitor's ability to handle stories with "such sensitivity."

"She brought a certain compassion and care that I think was honestly unparalleled."

Former CBS anchor Dan Rather remembered Walters as a "true pro."

"The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP," Rathers wrote.

CNN anchor Don Lemon remembered Walters beyond her journalistic talents, tweeting that he "selfishly loved spending time with her in person."

"Sitting next to her at a dinner party was the best seat in the house. With love, respect and admiration - rest in peace Barbara Walters," he tweeted, sharing a selfie.

CNN's Christiane Amanpour said Walters' "massive body of work will not be replicated and her legend will remain firmly etched on the Mount Rushmore of our profession."

"She was my earliest inspiration, and I was lucky enough to end up calling her a friend. RIP."

"Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts said she is "forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship."

"Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer," Roberts tweeted . "Sending condolences to her daughter and family."

Tamron Hall kept her tribute short and sweet: "The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters."

"Thinking today of how many women were able to succeed in TV careers because of the GOAT #BarbaraWalters," Gretchen Carlson tweeted Saturday. "I had the pleasure of co-hosting #TheView with her several times and each time she was gracious and welcoming. On behalf of all women thank you."

Sports commentator Keith Olbermann shared a heartwarming memory with Walters, recalling her generosity.

"Amid some controversy long forgotten, I briefly defended Barbara Walters and her journalism," he wrote. "Four days letter (sic) a hand-written note arrived. It was heartfelt, modest and touching. I ran into her years later and she reminded me of it. RIP to a great soul."

Barbara Walters' former interviewees remember the 'American institution'

Actress Lynda Carter , who starred in the live-action television series "Wonder Woman," posted an old interview with Walters to honor the "American institution."

"As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything," she wrote.

Tennis icon Billie Jean King recalled when Walters interviewed her, saying "it was clear she did her homework. She was always prepared. May she rest in power."

"I knew barbara for over half of my life. we met in the spring of 1998, in the midst of the starr investigation; i was 24. i remarked that this was the first time i’d ever been in serious trouble. i’d basically been a good kid — got good grades, didn’t do drugs, never shoplifted etc. without missing a beat barbara said: monica, next time shoplift," wrote Monica Lewinsky , who Walters interviewed in 1999.

Reese Witherspoon recalled Walters' "genuine warmth" each time she interviewed the actress.

"What a legend and a trailblazer! Barbara Walters always exuded intelligence and grace in every encounter. Her curiosity and kindness came through in every interview. Every time I was interviewed by her, I felt her genuine warmth. Sending so much love to her family and fans," Witherspoon said.

Maria Shriver, Alyssa Milano, more remember '20/20,' 'Today' show newscaster's impact

In a Twitter thread , Maria Shriver thanked Walters for inspiring "a lot of younger women such as myself."

"#BarbaraWalters was a trailblazer. She was a mentor to me as well as a friend. So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well," wrote the journalist and former California first lady. "You paved the way for all of us. You truly did."

"RIP Barbara Walters," DJ Pauly D captioned a photo of Walters with the "Jersey Shore" cast.

Alyssa Milano thanked Walters for "helping me find my voice."

Kerry Washington appreciated Walters for "sharing your light with the world."

Former NBA player and The Hollywood Reporter columnist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar commemorated Walters' abilities to hold "the world's most powerful people" accountable with her reporting.

"She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her," he tweeted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oprah, Katie Couric, Cheri Oteri, more mourn 'pioneer' Barbara Walters: 'She broke barriers'