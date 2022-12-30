ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Oprah, Katie Couric, Cheri Oteri, more mourn 'pioneer' Barbara Walters: 'She broke barriers'

By Anika Reed and Jenna Ryu, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Celebrities are mourning the loss of broadcast legend and pioneer Barbara Walters , who has died at age 93, ABC News announced during a live special report Friday .

Walters became the first woman to co-host a morning and evening newscast, leaving behind a trailblazing legacy as one of television’s most influential people for more than 50 years.

In an Instagram post, Oprah Winfrey shared an old photo of the two together, crediting the journalist for the success of her own career.

"Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time," Winfrey wrote on Instagram. "Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light."

Obituary: Barbara Walters, legendary journalist and trailblazer, dies at 93

President Joe Biden commemorated Walters as "an inspiration for all journalists."

"Barbara Walters has always been an example of bravery and truth — breaking barriers while driving our nation forward. Her legacy will continue as an inspiration for all journalists. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline, and to those who loved her," Biden wrote in a tweet Saturday .

Always wanted more, and always got it: Commemorating career of TV trailblazer Barbara Walters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34EVjB_0jzGv5QU00
Barbara Walters, a broadcast legend and pioneer who became the first woman to co-host a morning and evening newscast, died at age 93, ABC News announced during a live special report Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. AP

Disney CEO Robert Iger also paid tribute to the "pioneer not just for women in journalism, but for journalism itself."

"She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades but more importantly I was able to call her a dear friend," Iger wrote.

Cheri Oteri, who impersonated Walters during her "Saturday Night Live" run (1995 to 2000), wrote on Instagram Saturday, "My heart is so heavy, I cannot say in words what this woman meant to me and what an honor and privilege it was to step into her shoes that no one could or will ever fill." She shared a photo of the two side by side, which Walters had signed, "To Cheri, which one is me? Love the real Barbara."

During CNN's New Year's Eve countdown special, Oteri told Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, "She was such a part of the fabric of my childhood. For every newsworthy memory, she was there ."

'The View' hosts pay tribute to creator of the daytime talk show

In 1997, Walters launched "The View," ABC's daily chatfest aimed at women.

Meghan McCain, a former co-host on "The View," called Walters "an icon."

"Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer," she wrote on Twitter Friday. "Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism. Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of."

Debbie Matenopoulos remembered being chosen by Walters to join "The View" at age 22.

"When we first met you asked me who the 3 most important people of the last century were. I told you Albert Einstein, Bill Gates and Madonna. You laughed out loud and said, 'You can’t be serious. You are going to be perfect for our show ,' ” Matenopoulos wrote on Instagram. "You taught me everything I know about interviewing people and about doing live TV. You taught me how to be professional on a set and in just about any life situation I could ever be in. ... You are and you will forever be my fairy godmother and my hero.

"You were one of one Barbara Walters and I love you dearly."

Walters' former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck told People in a statement , "Heaven gained an icon, my broadcasting mentor, my television mom and a woman who had a compassionate curiosity that made the outcasts feel welcomed. We have had twenty years of conversations regarding faith and I have peace knowing she is in the company of our God – I always told her #thebeststoriesareinheaven and she is listening to them all!"

Another former co-host of "The View," Rosie Perez, honored Walters as "an amazing woman. An amazing loss."

"Shattering the glass ceiling is a huge understatement. She decimated it. Paved the way for so many. I feel very proud/humble to have known her & to have worked with her. Condolences to her loved ones & the entire @TheView family."

Star Jones , an original co-host of "The View," wrote on Twitter she owed Walters "more than I could ever repay.

"Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor," she added.

Newscasters, TV personalities honor Barbara Walters

"We were all influenced by Barbara Walters," ABC News' David Muir said in a tribute Friday , remembering Walters his colleague as an "extraordinary human being, journalist, pioneer, legend."

"She broke barriers behind the scenes and she broke news on-camera. She got people to say things they never would've said to another journalist."

Katie Couric also phoned into ABC's special live report to praise Walters' legacy as a trailblazing journalist who interviewed political and global leaders, celebrities and more high-profile figures.

"More often than not, Barbara, by virtue of her incredible reputation and being at the top of her game for so many years, she inevitably got so many of the interviews," Couric said, commending her competitor's ability to handle stories with "such sensitivity."

"She brought a certain compassion and care that I think was honestly unparalleled."

Former CBS anchor Dan Rather remembered Walters as a "true pro."

"The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP," Rathers wrote.

CNN anchor Don Lemon remembered Walters beyond her journalistic talents, tweeting that he "selfishly loved spending time with her in person."

"Sitting next to her at a dinner party was the best seat in the house. With love, respect and admiration - rest in peace Barbara Walters," he tweeted, sharing a selfie.

CNN's Christiane Amanpour said Walters' "massive body of work will not be replicated and her legend will remain firmly etched on the Mount Rushmore of our profession."

"She was my earliest inspiration, and I was lucky enough to end up calling her a friend. RIP."

"Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts said she is "forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship."

"Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer," Roberts tweeted . "Sending condolences to her daughter and family."

Tamron Hall kept her tribute short and sweet: "The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters."

"Thinking today of how many women were able to succeed in TV careers because of the GOAT #BarbaraWalters," Gretchen Carlson tweeted Saturday. "I had the pleasure of co-hosting #TheView with her several times and each time she was gracious and welcoming. On behalf of all women thank you."

Sports commentator Keith Olbermann shared a heartwarming memory with Walters, recalling her generosity.

"Amid some controversy long forgotten, I briefly defended Barbara Walters and her journalism," he wrote. "Four days letter (sic) a hand-written note arrived. It was heartfelt, modest and touching. I ran into her years later and she reminded me of it. RIP to a great soul."

Barbara Walters' former interviewees remember the 'American institution'

Actress Lynda Carter , who starred in the live-action television series "Wonder Woman," posted an old interview with Walters to honor the "American institution."

"As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything," she wrote.

Tennis icon Billie Jean King recalled when Walters interviewed her, saying "it was clear she did her homework. She was always prepared. May she rest in power."

"I knew barbara for over half of my life. we met in the spring of 1998, in the midst of the starr investigation; i was 24. i remarked that this was the first time i’d ever been in serious trouble. i’d basically been a good kid — got good grades, didn’t do drugs, never shoplifted etc. without missing a beat barbara said: monica, next time shoplift," wrote Monica Lewinsky , who Walters interviewed in 1999.

Reese Witherspoon recalled Walters' "genuine warmth" each time she interviewed the actress.

"What a legend and a trailblazer! Barbara Walters always exuded intelligence and grace in every encounter. Her curiosity and kindness came through in every interview. Every time I was interviewed by her, I felt her genuine warmth. Sending so much love to her family and fans," Witherspoon said.

Maria Shriver, Alyssa Milano, more remember '20/20,' 'Today' show newscaster's impact

In a Twitter thread , Maria Shriver thanked Walters for inspiring "a lot of younger women such as myself."

"#BarbaraWalters was a trailblazer. She was a mentor to me as well as a friend. So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well," wrote the journalist and former California first lady. "You paved the way for all of us. You truly did."

"RIP Barbara Walters," DJ Pauly D captioned a photo of Walters with the "Jersey Shore" cast.

Alyssa Milano thanked Walters for "helping me find my voice."

Kerry Washington appreciated Walters for "sharing your light with the world."

Former NBA player and The Hollywood Reporter columnist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar commemorated Walters' abilities to hold "the world's most powerful people" accountable with her reporting.

"She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her," he tweeted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oprah, Katie Couric, Cheri Oteri, more mourn 'pioneer' Barbara Walters: 'She broke barriers'

Comments / 1

Related
Glamour

Katie Couric Says She Was Scammed by Someone Pretending to Have a Rat in Their Toilet

Katie Couric shared a hilariously wholesome text exchange she recently had with a stranger who didn't believe it was her…or so she thought. On December 14, the famed journalist was surprised by a text from a Brooklyn woman named Susan who reached out to the celeb by mistake. “A rat was in my toilet,” the very New York text read. “I am beside myself! I'm contacting the super.” This kicked off a lengthy text exchange between Couric and the stranger who didn't believe who she was speaking to.
NEW YORK STATE
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Popculture

Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes

CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
Popculture

Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues

Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Speaks Out About the Show Coming to an End

Mercy, don’t get Vanna Whtie of Wheel of Fortune to spend time thinking about how the show is coming to an end soon. She really doesn’t even like talking about it, either. White has been around since 1982, the same time that game show creator Merv Griffin also hired Pat Sajak to come on board. Just saying “Pat & Vanna” is something that rolls off people’s lips and mouths after all these years.
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Oprah goes on 10-mile gratitude hike to show thanks for carbs: ‘I LOVE bread’

Oprah Winfrey capped off 2022 with a gratitude hike and a celebratory loaf of her favorite thing: bread. The queen of all media chronicled a 10-mile expedition she dubbed a “gratitude hike,” with friends, including “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King, in a series of Instagram videos posted Sunday. In them, the talk show host is clad in a bubble-gum pink tracksuit and hiking gear as she marches up hilly terrain more than a year after knee surgery left her temporarily immobile.  “A year ago, I had knee surgery, November of last year.  I couldn’t walk, period,” Winfrey said in a reel to her...
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals how secret service reacts to her and Barack Obama’s PDA

Michelle Obama has revealed the subtle way Secret Service agents react to her and Barack Obama’s public displays of affection.The former First Lady, who appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on 20 December, described the romantic trip she and her husband, former US president Barack Obama, went on to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.In October, the couple celebrated the anniversary milestone by recreating their honeymoon from 1992. After their wedding, the pair rented a car and drove along the west coast in California.However, Obama admitted that this trip wasn’t quite the same considering they had “a motorcade and Secret...
CALIFORNIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

735K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy