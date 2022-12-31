Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Related
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Puyallup
Perhaps you are searching for a total list of hotel in the Puyallup metropolis. You are going to know a hotel total list in Puyallup. Also, a directional link from your place, with estimate people reviews, directions, Web data, Contact Number, has been mentioned From these hotel ‘ official websites, this data has been gathered.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Redmond
I guess you are searching for the excellent hotel completed list in the Redmond range? You’ll get in this article a details completed list of the excellent hotel in the Redmond range. Also, a direction link from your place, with estimate regular users reviews, details address, Web Page info,...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Tacoma
Mayhap you are finding for a full list of hotel in the Tacoma territory. I’ve shared in this article the greatest hotel full list these are physically located in the Tacoma. You will get a approximate internet users ratings, Hotline, details address, Website Link info, and also a directional link from your home. This info has been taken from these hotel ‘, official page.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Everett
Looking For the highest quality hotel completed list in the Everett locality, you are in the accurate place. I’ve shared there the highest quality hotel completed list these are situated in the Everett. Also, a direction link from your place, and avg regular users reviews, Hotline, area, Web Link...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Renton
Do you require full a listing of the ideal hotel in the Renton area? You’ll get on this post a details listing of the ideal hotel in the Renton area. Also, a directional link from your house, with Hotline, details area, avg people ratings, Website Home data, has been mentioned From these hotel ‘ official websites, this data has been gathered.
kentreporter.com
81,240 workers from Renton to North Bend will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 81,000 workers in the Renton, Issaquah, Maple Valley, and North Bend areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Major credit union to close Seattle branches over crime
Seattle Credit Union customers learned just before the New Year that two branches will be closing due to the city’s rampant crime. The news comes as multiple Starbucks locations have closed over the same concern. “Ensuring the physical safety of our members and staff both in and around our...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
myedmondsnews.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Seattle
Looking For the highest quality hotel complete list in the Seattle metropolis, you are in the exact house. I’ve discussed there the highest quality hotel complete list these are situated in the Seattle. You will get a Support Number, Web Address details, approximate people ratings, details direction, and also...
Tri-City Herald
Want to start the new year fresh? Bask in freezing water at a Polar Bear Plunge event
To start 2023 on the right foot, Washington state residents can take a splash at a Polar Bear Plunge event in the Tacoma area. The Polar Bear Plunge is an annual tradition where people submerge themselves in freezing water to welcome the first day of the new year. Although some events have been canceled during the past few years due to pandemic-related health measures, many areas near Tacoma are bringing back the tradition.
KATU.com
Dori Monson, longtime Puget Sound radio host, dies at 61
SEATTLE, Wash. — Longtime radio host Dori Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. He was 61. Monson was hospitalized after suffering a “cardiac event” at home on Thursday, Dec. 29. He died at a Seattle hospital on Dec. 31. Monson was the host of the highly-rated...
Chronicle
'Office Space' Inspired Washington Software Engineer's Theft Scheme, Prosecutors Say
A Tacoma man was fired from his software engineering job at Zulily after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Seattle-based e-commerce company using a scheme inspired by the 1999 cult classic film, "Office Space," according to prosecutors. Ermenildo "Ernie" Castro, 28, was charged last week with two counts...
myedmondsnews.com
DUI crash injures two on 212th St SW Saturday morning
An Edmonds Police Department traffic unit was on the scene Saturday morning investigating a DUI crash that occurred at 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of 212th Street Southwest. According to police, a 25-year old Lynnwood man was arrested for DUI, and witnesses reported he was speeding before the crash. The other driver was a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman.
Chronicle
What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?
SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
mltnews.com
Updated: Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location
The Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed. Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space and removing the outdoor signage.
Washington substation vandalism latest in history of assaults on grid: ‘What point do they want to make?’
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
Comments / 1