To start 2023 on the right foot, Washington state residents can take a splash at a Polar Bear Plunge event in the Tacoma area. The Polar Bear Plunge is an annual tradition where people submerge themselves in freezing water to welcome the first day of the new year. Although some events have been canceled during the past few years due to pandemic-related health measures, many areas near Tacoma are bringing back the tradition.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO