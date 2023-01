(CBS DETROIT) - A lot is at stake for the Sunday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.Not only will it be the last regular season game, as announced by the NFL on Monday, but it will determine if the Lions have a chance to make it to the playoffs.The Lions (8-8) will have a shot if they manage to beat the Packers (8-8) at Lambeau Field; however, it will not be enough to seal the deal. Detroit will also need the Seahawks to lose against the Rams.Sunday night's game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO