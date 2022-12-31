ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

OSU-Georgia: Several Buckeyes unavailable for Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — No big surprises in the OSU injury report. We already knew offensive stars TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were going to miss Saturday's Peach Bowl semifinal against Georgia. Below is the rest of the list:. Game Time Decision. Scott, Gee. Unavailable. Babb, Kamryn. Caffey, T.C. Cleveland, Corban.
ATLANTA, GA
The next generation of Buckeyes: meet Luke Montgomery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Although the 2022 Buckeye season is over, it's never too early to start looking at next season. And one Buckeye from Findley, Ohio, is considered one of the best. But when you meet Luke Montogmery, the first thing you'll notice is his baby face. "It's...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sports Betting Vocabulary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on Jan 1. 2023, before you place your bet do you know sports betting terms?. Hollywood Casino assist. general manager Erich Zimny breaks down the terms of sports betting with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
Experience Columbus 2023 Preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holidays are over, but there are plenty of fun events happening around Columbus. Experience Columbus Leah Berger discusses all the upcoming events happening around town with Good Day Columbus’ Katie McKee and Phil Kelly.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Weather: Rain chances linger next few days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We begin 2023 with some very mild temperatures and wet conditions. Temps will remain above average for the first half of this week. Keep wet-weather gear handy for the foreseeable future. MONDAY NIGHT: mainly overcast, scattered rain showers, mild, low 54. TUESDAY: rain and showers,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus fitness instructor helping moms staying fit for the New Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the first day of 2023 and Fit4Mom is helping new moms and expectant mothers reach their New Year's fitness goals. Fit4MOM owner Leslie Russell and fitness instructor Kylie Yarberry share some easy and fun exercises with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
COLUMBUS, OH
Franklin County courts removed 3 children from suspected twins' abductor's care

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected child abductor Nalah Jackson will face a judge Tuesday in Indianapolis after Columbus Police say she kidnapped a pair of twins less than a week before Christmas. Police say Jackson stole the car of a door dash driver while five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were in the backseat.
COLUMBUS, OH
1 injured in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot in Whitehall near an intersection Sunday afternoon, police said. Whitehall police said they received a report of a shooting near East Main Street and South Hamilton Road around 3:20 p.m. Officers closed down East Main Street in the area as they...
WHITEHALL, OH
Community safety cameras being installed around Wedgewood Village Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An extra layer of crime prevention is now being placed around a west Columbus apartment complex that's seen more than its fair share of crime. "I put my car in park, shots being fired immediately," said Madison Saladino, as she talked about being struck with bullets in August, in a parking lot near the Wedgewood Village Apartments.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fur Baby Friday Update: After 403 days, Bell has found her home!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have some amazing news to report!. Remember Bell, the 10-year-old boxer/pitbull mix we featured on "Fur Baby Friday" last week?. Our Kurt Ludlow said he thinks Bell is the only animal to be featured twice on Good Day Columbus, since she was in need of a rescue for more than a year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Victim dies minutes after being shot at gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the lookout for a gold Infiniti after a person was shot dead at a gas station Monday night. Few details were immediately available, but ABC 6 confirmed that police were called to the Shell gas station at 4431 Cleveland Avenue, near Morse Road.
COLUMBUS, OH

