ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Putting the flaming shitty diaper that was 2022 in the rearview means making important changes in your life — which is perhaps why Miley Cyrus swapped Pete Davidson for the inimitable Dolly Parton as co-host of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, NBC’s star-studded New Year’s Eve special.

Comments / 0

Community Policy