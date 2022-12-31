Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Southwest Airlines agent helps San Antonio woman in hour of need
Southwest Airlines was in the news this past week for adding to a travel mess for many over the holidays. But, one woman is singing the praises of a ticketing agent for helping her on her mother’s last day. “We were just always attached to the hip. My best...
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently returned from vacation, and my family came to the airport to pick me up. Before we went home, I asked to stop by the Chesters Hamburgers located on the NE 410 Loop not far from San Antonio airport. It is my favorite burger in San Antonio, and I was desperate to have one after a few weeks away.
Central Texas family finds missing Southwest luggage after watching KXAN report
A New Braunfels family credited a KXAN report on missing Southwest Airlines luggage with finding and retrieving their own suitcases.
KSAT 12
Man tracks stolen AirPods to Southwest Side truck stop; SAPD arrests 4, recovers stolen property
SAN ANTONIO – A man who had his car stolen and his work van burglarized overnight tracked his AirPods to find the suspects at a Southwest Side truck stop. Dawayne Arrington told KSAT that he noticed his possessions were stolen at about 4:30 a.m. as he was getting ready to leave for the gym from his Leon Valley home.
Here's how many fireworks calls SAPD responded to on New Year's
SAN ANTONIO — In a 24 hour time span from New Year's Eve to Jan. 1 at midnight, the San Antonio Police Department shared how many calls they received for firework disturbance. KENS 5 reached out to SAPD for the numbers, and they said they received 1,056 calls. They...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 2, 2023
All you art-loving, morning people, this activity is perfect for you! Head on to the Artpace Rooftop to complement your morning with innovative contemporary art. This Morning Mixer provides goers with free coffee and donuts, plus an unbeatable view of downtown San Antonio. When: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8 am...
tpr.org
Local historian dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’
TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
City-run community centers for senior to extend hours beg. Jan. 9
SAN ANTONIO — Seniors in San Antonio will now have more hours in the day at city-run centers for recreation, health and wellness starting January 9. The City of San Antonio Department of Human Services (DHS) will be extending their hours of operation at 10 Comprehensive Senior Centers to current members and adults who are 60 years of age and over.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the Pearl
How much will it cost to live in this Tobin Hill apartment?
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as San Antonio celebrated New Year's Eve and rung in 2023
Thousands of San Antonians descended on downtown Saturday for the city's New Year's Eve celebration, which featured live music, food, drinks and plenty of fireworks. Here's what we saw.
KSAT 12
One person injured in shooting on Loop 1604, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot multiple times on Loop 1604 early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 3:30 a.m. on North 1604 West at Paesanos Parkway. Police said a car was driving alongside another vehicle when they saw flashes of gunfire. The...
Police: Man shot in head after being followed from San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man was shot in the head on Saturday after he was followed while driving away from a bar after an argument, authorities said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot at about 2:26 a.m. CST, KENS-TV reported. Police were responding to a reported shooting at a martini bar when a call came in about the motorist shot nearby, according to the television station.
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
KSAT 12
Officers follow blood trail to East Side apartment, find man stabbed, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Officers responding to a fight discovered a blood trail that led to a man who was stabbed inside an East Side apartment, according to San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 4:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Commerce Street. SAPD officers responded to the...
KSAT 12
Retired SAPD officer injured in line of duty forced to wait more than a year for new teeth to be approved
SAN ANTONIO – Retired San Antonio police officer Sgt. Coy Boone was shot in the line of duty 43 years ago and he’s still living with the effects of his wounds. Following his injury, Boone was promised all of the medical care related to his gunshot wounds would be covered for life.
Passenger in car shot several times when suspect pulled up next to them and opened fire, police say
SAN ANTONIO — The search continues Monday morning for a vehicle San Antonio police say was involved in a shooting early Sunday. Firefighters showed up at an accident at Loop 1604 and Paesanos Parkway, then called police when they realized a passenger had been shot. Witnesses told police that...
San Antonio woman hit by two different drunk drivers on same night, mourning husband believes
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man believes his wife died after two potentially drunk drivers hit her within seconds of each other on Loop 1604 near Culebra Road. The crash happened before 2 a.m. on Dec. 16. Police are still looking for the person who drove a black...
KSAT 12
14 drinks in 4 hours: New details emerge in San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry’s DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry consumed 14 alcoholic beverages in a four-hour time span before his November head-on crash, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT on Thursday. The affidavit reveals new details about the Sunday, Nov. 6 incident, including that there is surveillance footage showing...
KSAT 12
Northeast Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
Local fireworks vendor says safety is more of a concern for customers than money
HELOTES, Texas — San Antonio residents can expect as bright and colorful a New Year’s celebration for 2023 as any other year despite inflation, according to one area fireworks retailer. The first light of the new year doesn't come from the sun, but from people setting the sky...
