Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

What Was Kevin O’Connell Doing Early against Packers?

The Minnesota Vikings should have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. For the vast majority of the season, that has been the case. Largely it’s been why they’ve been able to overcome a terrible defense. When the Green Bay Packers were backed up against their end zone early on Sunday, Minnesota’s coach let them off easy.
VikingsTerritory

The Massive Vikings Debate Has Arrived

A familiar “fraud v. contender” debate has permeated Minnesota Vikings-themed circles for a couple of months, but a new discussion has arrived — and will persist until the coaching staff offers clarity. The debate is this: Should the Vikings rest starters at Chicago this weekend or play...
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
VikingsTerritory

Justin Jefferson Appears to Be Doing the LeBron Thing

On Wednesday night, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson came to the defense of his quarterback after ESPN analyst and former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder said about Kirk Cousins on ESPN’s First Take, “Kirk Cousins in the 4th Quarter, down by three or up by two — I don’t trust him in that situation. I’m discouraged if I’m the Minnesota Vikings.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 17

By the time of kickoff on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers (7-8) will have a good idea of what is required to make the postseason. The Washington Commanders play the Cleveland Browns in the early timeslot, and if the Commanders lose, the Packers will know that two wins – over the Minnesota Vikings this week and the Detroit Lions next week – will get them into the postseason.
New York Post

Robert Saleh defends Mike LaFleur as Jets offense struggles: ‘Takes time’

This once-promising Jets season has cratered and the team is now preparing for its 12th straight season without a playoff berth. None of the players or coaches have had to live through that entire 12-year drought, but owner Woody Johnson has. You now have to wonder if Johnson will be looking for someone to fire after this collapse. The Jets were 7-4 at the end of November and the playoffs looked like a realistic destination. But the Jets have lost five games in a row and were eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks. It is unlikely that Johnson...
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s charity GoFundMe spikes by half a million dollars in 30 minutes after horror on-field collapse

Supporters reacted with outpouring of donations to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's charity after he collapsed on the field during a game with Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, was administered CPR before being taken in an ambulance to a local hospital where he remains in a "critical condition", the NFL said in a statement.He suffered injuries while reportedly tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the game. After a big hit on a 13-yard catch, Hamlin stood up but then collapsed and appeared to lose consciousness.Following his collapse, his charity - The Chasing M’s Foundation...
VikingsTerritory

How Can the Vikings Beat the Packers?

The 12-3 Vikings are underdogs against the 7-8 Packers in Week 17. That by itself is very unusual. However, some advanced statistics don’t agree that the Vikings are a good team. The Packers, meanwhile, have won three straight games and are still in the playoffs hunt after a disastrous 4-8 start, something that would usually end the season for a team. But the Packers are still alive.
VikingsTerritory

Will Justin Jefferson Break 2 NFL Records?

Justin Jefferson is undoubtedly the best wide receiver in the league. No. 18 leads the NFL with receptions (123) and receiving yards (1756), which puts him on pace to break two NFL records. First Record: Receiving Yards. Minnesota fans keep hearing the number 209. That is how many yards Jefferson...
Larry Brown Sports

Za’Darius Smith snubbed former teammates after Vikings loss

Sunday’s game was not one to remember for Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith, who failed to get revenge against his former team. Smith spent three seasons with the Packers before being released for financial reasons after the 2022 season. He landed with a division rival, and made it quite clear that there was no... The post Za’Darius Smith snubbed former teammates after Vikings loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

