Summerville, SC

live5news.com

Red Cross helping Summerville family after house fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a Berkeley County family whose home was damaged by a New Year’s Day fire. The agency is helping two people with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter along with referrals to needed resources after the fire at their home on Edinburgh Street in Summerville, Red Cross spokesperson Amy Thomas.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Co. firefighters respond to first call 3 hours into 2023

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first call for Colleton County Fire-Rescue in 2023 came just three-and-a-half hours after ringing in the new year. Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Combahee Road around 3:23 a.m. Sunday to a reported fire at a three-story home. Firefighters said they arrived at...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
fox5ny.com

Cat dies after swallowing 38 hair ties followed by surgery

CHARLESTON, S.C. - A cat died after veterinarians performed a delicate surgery to remove 38 hair ties from her stomach. The Charleston Animal Society posted about the tragedy on its Instagram page. The society said somehow Juliet, the cat, swallowed the hair ties. Her health was up and down as...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Andolini’s closes West Ashley pizza shop before new year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime West Ashley pizza shop has closed its doors. Andolini’s Pizza, located off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, announced it would close permanently just before the new year. The shop served hand tossed New York-style pizza to customers and celebrated its 30th anniversary in November 2022. “To all our loyal patrons and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash with entrapment leaves 1 injured on Cainhoy Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to an early morning crash on Cainhoy Road on New Year’s Day.  According to Cainhoy Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a crash with entrapment on Cainhoy Road at Red Hill Road just after 12:30 a.m.  The vehicle had veered off the road and struck a tree.   CFP […]
HUGER, SC
live5news.com

Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
RAVENEL, SC
WSAV News 3

Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

WPD Local First Responders spreads Christmas cheer for local children

On Saturday, Dec. 17 Walterboro Police Department (WPD) officers with a host of other first responders and county officials sponsored its annual “Shop with Santa’s Heroes” event for children in need of Colleton County. Public Information Officer (P.I.O.) Sergeant (Sgt.) Tavara Edwards explained how each year the...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Isle of Palms Connector reopens after crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Connector has reopened to traffic following a Monday morning crash. The Isle of Palms Police Department reported that the IOP Connector heading into Mount Pleasant was closed to traffic while Mount Pleasant PD responded to what they described as an “active scene.” News 2 reached out […]
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
live5news.com

East Cooper Medical Center celebrates first baby born in new year

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An 8-pound, 12-ounce baby boy was the first newborn of 2023 at Mount Pleasant’s East Cooper Medical Center, hospital officials say. Everett Michael Ludeman arrived at 7:24 a.m. Sunday to his parents, Amber and Russell, and two older sisters, hospital spokesperson Valerie Burrow said.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after car crash into tree off Myers Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day outside of Goose Creek.  According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, A Nissan Altima was traveling north on Myers Road when the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.   The crash […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

