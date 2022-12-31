Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Last Sears Store in South Carolina Permanently ClosesTy D.Walterboro, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Related
Grill may have sparked early morning fire at Colleton County home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire at a large home on New Year’s Day which may have started at a built-in grill on the porch. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said they received notice of a fire alarm activation at a home that they referred to as […]
abcnews4.com
GoFundMe created for Ladson mother who lost home to fire on Christmas Eve
"On Christmas Eve, our niece and her two children lost everything in a house fire, including their beloved dog Khoda," the GoFundMe statement read. Kayla Ulrey's family has created a GoFundMe to assist Ulrey in finding a home for herself and her two children. If you would like to donate...
live5news.com
Red Cross helping Summerville family after house fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a Berkeley County family whose home was damaged by a New Year’s Day fire. The agency is helping two people with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter along with referrals to needed resources after the fire at their home on Edinburgh Street in Summerville, Red Cross spokesperson Amy Thomas.
WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Fox Ridge Farm, located on campus at Ashley Ridge High School, offers students hands-on instruction in agricultural practices – and the farm includes livestock production. Nine cows decided to break free just before the holiday […]
live5news.com
Colleton Co. firefighters respond to first call 3 hours into 2023
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first call for Colleton County Fire-Rescue in 2023 came just three-and-a-half hours after ringing in the new year. Firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Combahee Road around 3:23 a.m. Sunday to a reported fire at a three-story home. Firefighters said they arrived at...
fox5ny.com
Cat dies after swallowing 38 hair ties followed by surgery
CHARLESTON, S.C. - A cat died after veterinarians performed a delicate surgery to remove 38 hair ties from her stomach. The Charleston Animal Society posted about the tragedy on its Instagram page. The society said somehow Juliet, the cat, swallowed the hair ties. Her health was up and down as...
WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. Animal Control Officer Courtney Bayles responded to a call regarding a bird in distress near the Charleston City Marina. Officer Bayless had to complete what the Charleston Police Department called a […]
Andolini’s closes West Ashley pizza shop before new year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime West Ashley pizza shop has closed its doors. Andolini’s Pizza, located off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, announced it would close permanently just before the new year. The shop served hand tossed New York-style pizza to customers and celebrated its 30th anniversary in November 2022. “To all our loyal patrons and […]
wach.com
SC family welcomes new baby 11 minutes after the New Year at Summerville Medical Center
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry family started their 2023 year off in the best way - with the birth of a little girl. Ava Grace Mainor was born at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, to parents Makayla and Antwan. She weighed 8 lbs and 6 oz and measured...
Crash with entrapment leaves 1 injured on Cainhoy Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to an early morning crash on Cainhoy Road on New Year’s Day. According to Cainhoy Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a crash with entrapment on Cainhoy Road at Red Hill Road just after 12:30 a.m. The vehicle had veered off the road and struck a tree. CFP […]
live5news.com
Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
walterborolive.com
WPD Local First Responders spreads Christmas cheer for local children
On Saturday, Dec. 17 Walterboro Police Department (WPD) officers with a host of other first responders and county officials sponsored its annual “Shop with Santa’s Heroes” event for children in need of Colleton County. Public Information Officer (P.I.O.) Sergeant (Sgt.) Tavara Edwards explained how each year the...
live5news.com
‘We’re so fortunate she’s alive’: Family searches for answers after hit and run
CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - More than month after a hit and run left her severely injured, a Berkeley County woman is still in the hospital. Kristine Hilty’s family says their lives are forever changed and they still don’t have any answers about who did this to her. A...
Isle of Palms Connector reopens after crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Connector has reopened to traffic following a Monday morning crash. The Isle of Palms Police Department reported that the IOP Connector heading into Mount Pleasant was closed to traffic while Mount Pleasant PD responded to what they described as an “active scene.” News 2 reached out […]
live5news.com
MUSC officials say if you are struggling during the holidays, you’re not alone
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s important to remember during these cheerful months that the holiday season can bring stress and sadness for some. In fact, December, January and March are the most dangerous times for drug- and alcohol-related deaths, according to the CDC. MUSC officials said they want anyone...
live5news.com
East Cooper Medical Center celebrates first baby born in new year
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An 8-pound, 12-ounce baby boy was the first newborn of 2023 at Mount Pleasant’s East Cooper Medical Center, hospital officials say. Everett Michael Ludeman arrived at 7:24 a.m. Sunday to his parents, Amber and Russell, and two older sisters, hospital spokesperson Valerie Burrow said.
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
1 dead after car crash into tree off Myers Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day outside of Goose Creek. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, A Nissan Altima was traveling north on Myers Road when the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The crash […]
live5news.com
Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are...
Comments / 1