Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
KAAL-TV
Ice storm targets the area
While other parts of Minnesota dive into the heavy snow, our area will likely be slipping and sliding on ice from freezing rain. The key timeframe for icing looks to be Monday night through mid-day on Tuesday. The range of 1/4″ to 1/2″ looks to be the range to shoot for. A few in NE Iowa may fall outside the low end of the range.
New storm to bring heavy rain and snow to the West
A new storm system will bring heavy rain and snow to the West in the coming days. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
wtaj.com
Light snow showers Monday, temps slowly rise through the week
Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...
Video Shows Flash Flooding Smash Maine Coast as Winter Storm Rages
In one video posted to Twitter, strong waves can be seen crashing onto a road next to the Maine coast.
Winter weather to impact much of US, snow expected in multiple states
As a major storm will bring mountain snow and showers to the Northwest, winter weather advisories have been issued Friday for parts of the Plains and Midwest.
The Weather Channel
Severe Thunderstorms In The South Could Pack Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Flash Flooding
Severe weather is returning to the South this week. Tornadoes, destructive winds and large hail are all potential threats. Heavy rainfall could also trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. Severe thunderstorms in the South...
I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US
By Rob Shackelford, Elizabeth Wolfe and Monica Garrett, CNN An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much The post I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US appeared first on KION546.
Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US
Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
The Weather Channel
Significant Storm This Weekend Into Next Week To Produce Heavy Snow, Severe Weather
A significant storm will enter the West this weekend and track toward the central U.S. next week. Heavy snow and strong winds will accompany the wintry side of this storm in the West, Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms, including possible tornadoes, could impact the South. Sign up for...
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain
A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through
By Mike Saenz, Elizabeth Wolfe and Rob Shackelford, CNN A strong storm system bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and hurricane-force wind gusts to much of the drought-parched western United States has left more than 60,000 customers without power as the region braces for more wet, blustery weather in coming days. Eight Western states are under The post With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through appeared first on KION546.
watchers.news
At least 5 people killed as deep and fast-moving storm hits Western U.S., extremely active weather pattern continues
At least 5 people were killed as a deep and fast-moving storm system brought flooding and landslides to California and Oregon, U.S. over the past couple of days. The event took place just days after a massive winter storm caused severe blizzard conditions and left more than 50 people dead.
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
Major storm to bring feet of snow, heavy rain and possible tornadoes
An atmospheric river event, bringing ample amounts of moisture to the West this weekend, will gradually move across the country and bring hazardous weather to millions.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Elliott Intensifying Into A Likely Bomb Cyclone With Snow, High Winds And Blizzard Conditions
A major winter storm is tracking through the central and eastern U.S. to end the week. The heaviest snow will target the Great Lakes, with over a foot possible for some. High winds capable of tree damage and power outages could blast much of the Midwest and East. Severe travel...
Cloudy, clear heading into Saturday; rain expected for New Year's Eve
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says the clouds will roll in tonight, with lows in the upper-30s.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain to Continue in Portions of California This Week; Flooding and Mountain Snow Possible, Forecast Warns
The latest weather forecast said heavy rain could persist in portions of California, Los Angeles and San Francisco this week. The forecast warned that flooding and mountain could unfold. Mudslide and avalanche risks could also emerge, causing significant travel disruptions. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather as...
