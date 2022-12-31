ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
KAAL-TV

Ice storm targets the area

While other parts of Minnesota dive into the heavy snow, our area will likely be slipping and sliding on ice from freezing rain. The key timeframe for icing looks to be Monday night through mid-day on Tuesday. The range of 1/4″ to 1/2″ looks to be the range to shoot for. A few in NE Iowa may fall outside the low end of the range.
MINNESOTA STATE
wtaj.com

Light snow showers Monday, temps slowly rise through the week

Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...
KION News Channel 5/46

I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US

By Rob Shackelford, Elizabeth Wolfe and Monica Garrett, CNN An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much The post I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US appeared first on KION546.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US

Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through

By Mike Saenz, Elizabeth Wolfe and Rob Shackelford, CNN A strong storm system bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and hurricane-force wind gusts to much of the drought-parched western United States has left more than 60,000 customers without power as the region braces for more wet, blustery weather in coming days. Eight Western states are under The post With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain to Continue in Portions of California This Week; Flooding and Mountain Snow Possible, Forecast Warns

The latest weather forecast said heavy rain could persist in portions of California, Los Angeles and San Francisco this week. The forecast warned that flooding and mountain could unfold. Mudslide and avalanche risks could also emerge, causing significant travel disruptions. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather as...
CALIFORNIA STATE

