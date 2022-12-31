RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO