Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on field with scary injury on MNF
A scary situation on the field occurred Monday night in the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered what appears to be a brain injury after taking a big hit in the first quarter (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). The game has been stopped as […] The post Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on field with scary injury on MNF appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria
After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A. Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over his rough start and finally came […] The post Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Is Furious With Packers Punishment Ruling
Despite showcasing the play as a highlight last week, the NFL decided to fine Packers WR Allen Lazard over $10,000 for "taunting" Dolphins players after his block that sprang Aaron Jones free on Christmas Day. Looking back at the play, Green Bay fans are extremely frustrated with the league. And...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear
The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State football experienced one of the most heartbreaking ends to a season ever on Saturday night. After falling behind 42-41 with less than a minute remaining in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, the Buckeyes quickly drove down the field to give themselves a chance at a game-winning field goal. Unfortunately for them, the kick […] The post Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers RB Najee Harris hilariously hijacks interview for Kenny Pickett, Mike Tomlin shoutouts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in this thing. After a season-preserving win taken in the final minute against the Baltimore Ravens, running back Najee Harris was all smiles and good vibes during the postgame interview. In fact, he was a little too ecstatic. So much so that he took the...
Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later
Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played against South Carolina for a couple of years now, but his impact can still be felt when they play his former football team Clemson. The current QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars tore up the Gamecocks during his time there for the Tigers. It’s hardly a surprise, then, when South Carolina fans […] The post Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win
Naysaying fans across the country weren’t the only ones who believed Alabama football had nothing to play for in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide’s counterpart Kansas State Wildcats even went public with that assumption, questioning whether Alabama’s horde of highly ranked recruits had the “heart” to battle with the purple-and-silver after missing out on […] The post Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Massive Vikings Debate Has Arrived
A familiar “fraud v. contender” debate has permeated Minnesota Vikings-themed circles for a couple of months, but a new discussion has arrived — and will persist until the coaching staff offers clarity. The debate is this: Should the Vikings rest starters at Chicago this weekend or play...
Packers star Jaire Alexander’s hilarious hate of Skip Bayless after shutting down Justin Jefferson
The Green Bay Packers kept their postseason hopes alive with a win on Sunday. And cornerback Jaire Alexander was a major factor in the Packers’ success against the Minnesota Vikings. The star Green Bay corner lined up across from star Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Minnesota targeted Jefferson five times...
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
atozsports.com
Vikings learn painful lesson in loss to Packers
One week after clinching the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings seemed to be suffering from a hangover in Sunday’s 41-17 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers. Sunday’s game was the perfect example of Murphy’s Law showing up on the gridiron. In the loss, the Vikings turned the ball over four times, with one of Kirk Cousins’ three interceptions returned for a touchdown.
Packers vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 17
By the time of kickoff on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers (7-8) will have a good idea of what is required to make the postseason. The Washington Commanders play the Cleveland Browns in the early timeslot, and if the Commanders lose, the Packers will know that two wins – over the Minnesota Vikings this week and the Detroit Lions next week – will get them into the postseason.
8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings
Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day. What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Packers host Vikings, playoff hopes on the line
GREEN BAY, Wis. - With their playoff hopes on the line, the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 1. The NFC North rivalry rematch comes after the Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7 in Week 1. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. The Packers (7-8)...
NFL World Reacts To The Packers' Kicker Decision
The Green Bay Packers are making a notable move at the kicking position before Sunday's game. Green Bay will have a new kickoff specialist for its Week 17 contest on Sunday. "The Packers are elevating Ramiz Ahmed to handle kickoffs. I wrote yesterday that Crosby leads the NFL in kick return attempts and is second in return percentage. In a game where field position will certainly matter, fewer opportunities for Nwangwu will be important," Paul Bretl tweeted.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0