ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Echo

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Echo is a friendly, active 9-year-old boy who loves being outdoors. You can find him splashing at the pool, soaring down water slides, bouncing on his trampoline and riding around on his scooter. Funny and playful, Echo's outgoing nature makes him a great friend and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Couples tie the knot on New Year's Eve at Little Vegas Chapel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For many, the New Year means a new lifelong commitment. Just before ringing in the New Year, couples made their way to the Little Vegas Chapel to tie the knot. The chapel hosted 30 weddings and five vow renewals on New Year's Eve. One couple...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fremont Street Experience kicks off New Year's celebration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Fremont Street Experience gathered hundreds of people to welcome 2023!. The NYE Time of Your Life Festival featured show-stopping performances by a variety of musicians. DJ Skribble kicked off the event on Main Street with All-4-One, Tag Team, and The Sugarhill Gang. MORE ON...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Peak season planning and driving tips to enjoy winter recreation at Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you like being outdoors, skiing, and snowboarding, these tips might come in handy to enjoy winter recreation at Lee Canyon and the Spring Mountains. Lee Canyon reminds Las Vegas residents and visitors that visitation to the Spring Mountains is at its peak during the holiday season, weekends, and after a snowstorm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Glittering Lights cancel New Year's Eve fireworks show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Upcoming weather issues may delay fan-favorite events during the New Year's Eve celebration. Glittering Lights is canceling its New Year's Eve fireworks show on Saturday. According to the company, the cancellation follows 'out of an abundance of caution.'. Glittering Lights will be open as scheduled...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

FoodChasers' Kitchen takes part in new MGM Resorts residency program

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — FoodChassters' Kitchen from Pennsylvania is taking part in Pepsi Dig In's first-ever Restaurant Royalty Residency program with MGM Resorts. Maya and Kala Johnstone joined us to share a taste of what you can expect. You can grab of serving of their signature take on Shrimp...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Wrapping your head around NDOT’s I-15/Tropicana project

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You say you’re still having trouble wrapping your head around the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “i15/Trop” project?. Check out the video atached to this story. It shows a view of Trop and the 15 looking south from Flamingo. It’s a great way to show one of the reasons for the upcoming closure: the very start of the offramp to Trop is coming down. NDOT says the current height of the incline needs to be raised.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Non Profit Provides Physical Fitness For Those With Disabilities

Did you know people with disabilities are more likely to have weight problems? Many medications prescribed for this community come with the side effect of weight gain. And typical gyms are not made for people who have limitations. Up until recently, there weren’t any gyms in Las Vegas designed for people with disabilities. That has since changed.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy