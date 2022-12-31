ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX40

Photos, videos of Northern California’s damaging storm and floods

From the Bay Area to the Central Valley and up to the Sierra Nevada, heavy rain and flooding has been impacting California communities. Here are images and videos that show how recent storms and flooding have affected Northern California. Valley Springs Calaveras County Highway 50 Roseville Sacramento County Stockton Amador County Pleasant Hill Scott Mathers […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California crab season finally opens but storm keeps fisherman in port

MONTEREY, Calif. — Commercial crab season opened in California on Saturday, but in Monterey, fishermen were keeping their vessels in port because of the storm. "If it's not one thing, it's another," said Gaspar Catanzaro with Monterey Fish Co. The commercial season opener has been delayed three times this...
MONTEREY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Heavy rain causes flooding but offers respite from drought

Heavy rain and snow caused landslides and flooding in parts of California on Saturday, shutting down two major highways as another “atmospheric river” system pounded the West Coast but also brought a measure of relief to the drought-plagued state. An hourslong torrent of rain forced Highway 101 to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Here are your 2022 CA Circuit Finals highlights

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A SOLD OUT performance capped the final night of the PRCA California Circuit Finals RAM Rodeo in Red Bluff Saturday, December 31, 2022. It was the Red Bluff Round-Up's third year as the host rodeo for the finals, a big success. More than 2,000 tickets were...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet first week of 2023!

Bundle up, get your umbrella handy, and grab your chains for mountain travel before you head out the door Monday. Heavy rain and snow are in the forecast for your first work week of 2023 as 3 separate wet systems are set to track across northern California over the next 7 days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lake County News

California Outdoors: Coyotes, a legal buck, spearfishing

Q: I live in a condominium complex in Orange County, and coyotes sometimes run around the building — which worries those of us who have small dogs. Can I legally shoot a coyote with a compound bow if I obtain a California hunting license?. A: Assuming you are asking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Roger Marsh

California 6-year-old captures orb in sky

Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A six-year-old California witness at Redlands reported watching and photographing a bright orb-shaped object at about 5:06 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Second quake in two weeks sends Northern California back to response mode

Northern California officials are back in clean-up mode after the second earthquake in two weeks struck the region Sunday morning, cracking walls and roads. The 5.4 magnitude earthquake was shallow, striking at a depth of about 19 miles, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. It was centered about 30 miles south of Eureka and 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, the USGS said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE

