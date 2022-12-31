Read full article on original website
cbs17
Woman charged after man shot in face during argument in Edgecombe County
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said an argument on New Year’s Day ended with a man being shot in the face. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of U.S. 301 in Whitakers. They found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face, the sheriff’s office said.
cbs17
Armed robber hit 2 stores in about 10 minutes in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed two stores Monday morning. At 06:41 a.m., officers responded to a Kangaroo convenience store at 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd. in reference to a commercial robbery, police said. About 10 minutes later, officers responded to L&L...
WITN
Woman arrested after shooting man in the face during argument
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman was arrested after shooting a man in the face. Officials say the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call about a gunshot wound to the face around 8:00 p.m. They found a 23-year-old man inside of the home suffering...
cbs17
Woman dies after car crash in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a vehicle crash in Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Langdon Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. When police arrived, they found the cars involved in the...
cbs17
‘Evidence’ of shots fired found in Garner apartment after brief BMW chase: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Shell casings were discovered in an apartment unit after shots were heard around 1 a.m. on Monday in Garner. Officers saw a black BMW leaving the area at a high rate of speed as they were responding to the 600 block of Forest Ridge Drive, Lieutenant Jason Jones with the Garner Police Department told CBS 17.
VIDEO: Wild scene, chaos as drive-by shooting injures 5 at North Carolina Subway on New Year’s Day
The Subway owner said three of his employees will not be coming back after the drive-by shooting.
WRAL
Rocky Mount police search for man suspected of robbing two convenience stores within minutes of each other
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The Rocky Mount police are searching for a man suspected of robbing two convenience stores on Monday. On Monday morning, police said the man robbed the Kangaroo convenience store on 240 South Wesleyan Blvd. About 10 minutes later, the police received a call about another...
cbs17
Man thrown from motorcycle sustains major injuries on New Year’s Day in Raleigh, police investigating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads in Raleigh, a man was thrown from his motorcycle on New Year’s Day. According to Raleigh police, the adult male driver was in the 6100 block of Bayberry Lane when the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday.
5 injured in drive-by shooting outside Subway on New Year’s Day in Durham, police say
Images from the scene showed several evidence markers, which police typically use to denote the location of spent rounds from gunshots.
cbs17
N. Raleigh Blvd. reopens after man severely injured in hit-and-run, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car that did not stay on the scene in Raleigh Monday night, police said. The incident was reported as a pedestrian hit by a car just after 6:50 p.m. near 2001 N. Raleigh Blvd., according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
1 arrested after man shot on New Year’s Eve, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they arrested a man in connection with the shooting of another man less than an hour before the start of the new year Saturday night. At about 11:19 a.m., officers said they were called to the 300 block of Demille Place in...
1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
cbs17
Large crowds typical outside Durham Subway before 5 hit in drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were shot in Durham in broad daylight, just 14 hours into the new year. In the first act of violence in the city in 2023, four adults and a juvenile were injured during a drive-by shooting at the Subway on North Miami Boulevard.
cbs17
Police ID dead driver after wrecked car found upside down in creek in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after Fayetteville police said a car was found flipped over in a creek in the western area of the city on New Year’s Day. The incident was reported just before 2:55 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Galatia Church and Stoney Point roads, a news release from Fayetteville police said.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina sheriff’s office investigating after three dogs found dead, apparently starved and dumped
A North Carolina sheriff’s office is seeking information about three dead dogs that appear to have been starved. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reported that on January 1, 2023 at around 2:30 p.m., the ECSO Animal Services Unit received a call regarding deceased dogs on Baker St. Ext., just outside Tarboro town limit. According to ECSO, three dogs were located; it appeared they had been starved to death and dumped. No identification or microchips were located on the animals.
cbs17
Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
5 people injured after New Year's Day drive-by shooting in Durham
Five people were injured Sunday after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Durham.
Missing teen found safe after search in Alamance County, officials confirm
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The search for a missing teen in Alamance County is over after the teen was found in need of help. Cody Brammer was found just before 10 a.m. walking through a neighbor’s yard on Mine Creek Road, one of the areas that they expanded their search radius into when they […]
cbs17
Owner sought after 3 starved, dead dogs dumped along roadside in Edgecombe County, deputies say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County authorities are looking for the owner of three dogs that were starved to death — and dumped along a road this weekend. On New Year’s Day around 2:30 p.m., the Animal Services unit of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was told about dead dogs along Baker Street Extension, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in Raleigh, sheriff says
Williams had driven off on Dec. 26 in her grandmother's 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.
