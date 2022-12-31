ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Woman charged after man shot in face during argument in Edgecombe County

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said an argument on New Year’s Day ended with a man being shot in the face. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of U.S. 301 in Whitakers. They found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face, the sheriff’s office said.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman dies after car crash in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a vehicle crash in Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Langdon Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. When police arrived, they found the cars involved in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
CBS 17

1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Owner sought after 3 starved, dead dogs dumped along roadside in Edgecombe County, deputies say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County authorities are looking for the owner of three dogs that were starved to death — and dumped along a road this weekend. On New Year’s Day around 2:30 p.m., the Animal Services unit of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was told about dead dogs along Baker Street Extension, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

