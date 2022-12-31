Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Citrus County Chronicle
Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant...
New York Post
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson more than worth huge contract, tampering punishment
Monty Williams is all too familiar with the hows and whys of Jalen Brunson’s success. Last spring, the coach of the Phoenix Suns watched the point guard of the Dallas Mavericks banish his 64-win team from the playoffs. Luka Doncic was the primary source of the Suns’ discontent, because Doncic seems destined to become an all-time great. But if Brunson didn’t outplay Chris Paul in that Western Conference semi, Dallas wouldn’t have advanced to the next round, and the Knicks might have been less eager to flout the rules and sign the free agent to a $104 million deal. As it turned...
Citrus County Chronicle
Late-season winning streak is meaningful for Saints' Allen
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sights of defensive end Cameron Jordan celebrating multiple sacks and Marshon Lattimore trotting triumphantly into the end zone with the ball in his hands were reminiscent of playoff seasons in the New Orleans Saints' recent past. The Saints seem to have recaptured the ability...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wizards cruise past short-handed Bucks 118-95
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rui Hachimura had 26 points, Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 and the Washington Wizards defeated the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 118-95 on Sunday night for their season-best fifth consecutive victory. The scuffling Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo is averaging...
Citrus County Chronicle
DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway.
Citrus County Chronicle
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla returns to bench after eye injury
DENVER (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla returned to the bench Sunday after missing two games with an eye injury sustained in a pickup game. Mazzulla said he’s part of regular, late-afternoon games at Boston’s TD Garden and got hit in the face on Tuesday before the Celtics faced Houston. He met the media a short time later with his eyes red and irritated, but ended up not coaching Boston’s victory against the Rockets.
Citrus County Chronicle
Weary Rams hit NFL low with 11th loss by defending champion
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In their first game after the end of a highly eventful calendar year, the Los Angeles Rams made the bad kind of NFL history Sunday. With their 31-10 loss to the Chargers in the first Los Angeles derby at SoFi Stadium on New Year's Day, the Rams became the first defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history to lose 11 games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Watson gives Browns glimpse of future with 3-TD performance
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson signed with the Browns back in March amid fanfare blended with controversy and curiosity. He didn't really arrive until the second half Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ekeler has 2 TDs, reaches 100 catches as Chargers rout Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — On a day when Austin Ekeler accomplished a receiving milestone, it was his running that paved the way for the Los Angeles Chargers to keep rolling toward the postseason. Ekeler rushed for 122 yards, scored two touchdowns and became the fifth running back with 100...
Citrus County Chronicle
Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history.
Citrus County Chronicle
Purdy steps up for 49ers in first comeback attempt
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy passed his latest test and now has the San Francisco 49ers in position for a possible playoff bye. On a day when San Francisco's usually stellar defense struggled against a backup quarterback, Purdy showed he can thrive just as much when coming from behind as he has playing with a lead.
