Oprah, Robin Roberts and More Pay Tribute to Legendary Broadcaster Barbara Walters

Trailblazing journalist and TV broadcaster Barbara Walters has died.

She was 93.

During her career spanning five decades, she broke the glass ceiling and landed some of the most significant exclusive interviews with prolific and controversial figures in the world, including Fidel Castro, Vladimir Putin, Michael Jackson, and Monica Lewisnky, which was watched by a record 74 million viewers.

Following her death, tributes began pouring in on social media from media figures, politicians, and celebrities alike.

ABC News' David Muir remembered the TV icon in a tribute during a live special on Friday night, stating, "We were all influenced by Barbara Walters," who he noted was an "extraordinary human being, journalist, pioneer, legend."

"She broke barriers behind the scenes and she broke news on-camera. She got people to say things they never would've said to another journalist," he added.

Oprah took to Instagram, noting: "Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time."

CNN's Jake Tapper shared the news, writing: "Sending love and prayers to my friends at ABC and to Barbara’s family and friends"