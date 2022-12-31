ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Legendary journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Legendary journalist Barbara Walters has reportedly died at the age of 93. Walters was a pioneer in television news and a longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent, according to ABC News. She joined ABC News in 1976 and became the first female anchor on an evening news program. A few years later she became a co-host on “20/20″ and she helped create the show, “The View.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Longtime ABC news anchor Barbara Walters dies at 93

Longtime ABC News anchor Barbara Walters passed away on Friday, the network announced. She was 93. The big picture: Walters became the first female anchor on an evening news program in 1976 when she joined ABC News. Walters became a co-host of "20/20" three years later, before launching "The View"...
SFGate

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy