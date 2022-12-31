Read full article on original website
Legendary journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Legendary journalist Barbara Walters has reportedly died at the age of 93. Walters was a pioneer in television news and a longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent, according to ABC News. She joined ABC News in 1976 and became the first female anchor on an evening news program. A few years later she became a co-host on “20/20″ and she helped create the show, “The View.”
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, has died at 93
Barbara Walters remembered as paving 'the way for so many'
Longtime ABC news anchor Barbara Walters dies at 93
Legendary broadcast journalist Barbara Walters has died, ABC News announced on Friday, December 30, 2022. Walters, who was 93 years old, died peacefully in her home in New York City surrounded by her loved ones, the network stated. Best known for hosting “20/20” and “The View,” Walters made waves in...
