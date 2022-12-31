If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Barbara Walters will forever be remembered as a trailblazer for generations of women and journalists, but in her 2008 book, Audition: A Memoir, the then-79-year-old wrote that she just wanted to be remembered as a good daughter and loving sister. “Much of the need I had to prove myself, to achieve, to provide, to protect, can be traced to my feelings about Jackie,” Walters wrote, about her mentally-disabled sister who died of ovarian cancer in 1988. Until Jackie passed,...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO