Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and TV personality, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, the first woman to work as an evening news anchor, died at the age of 93 on Friday. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. During her five decades on air, she earned 12 Emmy awards.
Barbara Walters’ 2008 Memoir Was Her ‘Final Audition’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Barbara Walters will forever be remembered as a trailblazer for generations of women and journalists, but in her 2008 book, Audition: A Memoir, the then-79-year-old wrote that she just wanted to be remembered as a good daughter and loving sister. “Much of the need I had to prove myself, to achieve, to provide, to protect, can be traced to my feelings about Jackie,” Walters wrote, about her mentally-disabled sister who died of ovarian cancer in 1988. Until Jackie passed,...
Barbara Walters, a broadcast legend and pioneer who became the first woman to co-host a morning and evening newscast, died at age 93, ABC News announced during a live special report Friday. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no...
