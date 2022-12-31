WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Trinity,. northwestern San Jacinto, northern Polk and southeastern Walker. Counties through 615 PM CST... At 525 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong. thunderstorms centered near Riverside, or 16...

GALVESTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO