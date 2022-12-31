Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Trinity,. northwestern San Jacinto, northern Polk and southeastern Walker. Counties through 615 PM CST... At 525 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong. thunderstorms centered near Riverside, or 16...
SFGate
TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023. TORNADO WATCH 1 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR THE.
Comments / 0