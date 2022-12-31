ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New year, new laws: Here’s what laws will go into effect in 2023

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A new year brings some new laws to the state of New York.

News 12’s Katelynn Ulrich is bringing you a closer look at some that will go into effect once 2023 begins.

The New York Collegiate Athletic Participation Compensation Act will allow young athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image, and likeness. The law will allow college athletes to hire attorneys and sports agents licensed in the state.

Another law coming into effect on Jan. 1 will allow siblings to be added to the definition of a family member for paid family leave. Jahsent Nelson says she is happy to hear that if something happens to her sister, she’ll be able to take time from work to be there for her.

“God forbid something were to happen to my family, I would need to take paid family leave for my sister,” said Nelson. “Everyone has something going on in life and they need to be there for their families.”

Airports will now be considered public space under a new law and will be required to provide private spaces for mothers to breastfeed. These private spaces will have seating and electrical outlets.

Another new law will allow voters to cast a ballot at any polling place, even if it’s the wrong one, and it will still count. This comes after changes in polling places caused plenty of confusion for voters. As long as voters are in the right county and assembly district, any polling site will work.

The paid vaccination leave of up to four hours of compensated time to get a COVID-19 vaccine will be extended through the end of 2023 as well.

