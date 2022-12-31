ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NY

1 officer injured in Medford stabbing released from hospital

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

One of the officers involved in a stabbing in Medford on Wednesday has been released from the hospital.

The unidentified officer was stabbed in the ribs near his heart. He also suffered wounds to his left arm and hand.

Another officer was stabbed in the collarbone and groin during the incident. He remains in the hospital.

Three Suffolk County officers responded to a call on Birchwood Road regarding a disturbance at a condo complex.

An officer shot and killed suspect Enrique Lopez. That officer suffered an ear injury related to firing the gun.

