Jersey Proud: Hadden Heights man completes around-the-world trip on foot

A New Jersey resident will close out 2022 by having completed a trip no one else from the state did this year – a trip around the world – on foot.

Hadden Heights resident Tom Turcich walked across the Delaware River with his dog Savannah over the summer, ending a seven-year journey.

When Turcich was 17, he lost a friend and decided he needed to change his life view, so he went out to see the world.

He saw all of it, walking on every continent, all the way around the planet.

MORE: Jersey Proud

"There's beautiful places all over the world. Kyrgyzstan was stunning for the mountains and the rivers. Turkey was beautiful for people and food. Everywhere I went, there's a lot of good people, a lot of beauty and a lot of kindness," Turcich said.

Now that he's home, Turcich is working with his mother on an illustrated children's book about his dog Savannah.