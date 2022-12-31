Freeport homeowners still dealing with cleanup from flooding brought by storm

Some Long Island communities are still cleaning up a week after a storm flooded parts of the South Shore.

Several pipes burst at Angela Okike's Freeport house on Christmas. It caused leaks all over the home.

"It's very inconvenient, I have to say that. We've been stuck here since Christmas," Okike said. "We really can't go out because we have to deal with this."

Okike is not the only person in Freeport dealing with the storm's aftermath.

Susie Sheehan's garage is still muddy after being filled with nearly a foot of water.

She says they have to bleach and disinfect the floors and walls.

The mayor says dozens of vehicles also had to be towed away throughout the village due to the flooding.

Despite the troubles they are facing, both Sheehan and Okike say they are grateful to still be around and will enjoy their New Year's celebrations.

It is not clear when the homes will be back to normal.