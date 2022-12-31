ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Colt McCoy out, DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Cardinals vs. Falcons

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIx60_0jzGrIfq00

The Arizona Cardinals are ready to face the Atlanta Falcons this weekend on the road. They will be shorthanded and are starting their fourth quarterback in as many weeks, as David Blough will get the start after Colt McCoy experienced concussion-like symptoms Friday morning.

McCoy and two others were ruled out of the game, while another four or listed as questionable.

The details of the final injury report are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Ruled out

DL Zach Allen (hand), CB Antonio Hamilton (hip), QB Colt McCoy (concussion)

Allen misses his third straight game. Hamilton is out after returning from a back injury. Now the hip will keep him out of the lineup. McCoy was cleared from concussion protocol and was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but could not go on Friday.

Questionable

OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle, knee), WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), LB Tanner Vallejo (knee), CB Marco Wilson (neck)

Beachum played through the injury last week. He was out Wednesday and limited Thursday and Friday. Hopkins’ injury came up Friday and he did not practice. The team will check on him Saturday to determine whether he can play. Vallejo was limited Thursday and Friday. Wilson was out Wednesday, limited Thursday and out again Friday.

No game designations

RB James Conner (illness), OL Max Garcia (shoulder), WR A.J. Green (illness), CB Josh Jackson (hamstring), OL Billy Price (knee), S Charles Washington (chest)

All were full participants on Friday.

Conner had been out Wednesday and limited Thursday. Garcia was full the final two days, as was Green. Jackson, recently acquired via waiver claim, popped up on the injury report but was a full participant.

Price and Washington were full Friday after being limited two days in a row.

Falcons' final injury report game designations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WVnB_0jzGrIfq00

Ruled out

  • OL Chuma Edoga (knee)
  • TE Feleipe Franks (concussion)
  • S Jovante Moffatt (calf)

Questionable

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Bengals: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium:. OL Mitch Morse (concussion) WR Stefon Diggs (illness) RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) DE Boogie Basham (calf) TE Dawson Knox (hip) LB Matt Milano (knee) DT Jordan...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayvon Thibodeaux clears up ‘snow angel’ celebration after injuring Colts’ QB Nick Foles

Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t a stranger to headlines. That’s one of the main reasons why he was such a perfect fit in New York when drafted by the Giants early in the first found of the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this year. In the Big Apple, with one of the most active media markets in the world surrounding him, Thibodeaux has been in the news a lot over the past few months, mainly due to his outstanding play as a rookie, but not hurt by his boisterous persona and fit-for-television smile. On Sunday, Thibodeaux got into the headlines for the wrong reasons, though....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doc Rivers sends prayers, well-wishes to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

PHILADELPHIA–The sports world was at a bit of a standstill on Monday as the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were caught in a very scary moment on the field. Bills safety Damar Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins before getting back up and then just collapsing on the field. He had to receive CPR and an AED before an ambulance was called to take him to the hospital while the players looked in with tears in their eyes.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team

There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

198K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy