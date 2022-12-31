Colt McCoy out, DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Cardinals vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals are ready to face the Atlanta Falcons this weekend on the road. They will be shorthanded and are starting their fourth quarterback in as many weeks, as David Blough will get the start after Colt McCoy experienced concussion-like symptoms Friday morning.

McCoy and two others were ruled out of the game, while another four or listed as questionable.

The details of the final injury report are below.

Ruled out

DL Zach Allen (hand), CB Antonio Hamilton (hip), QB Colt McCoy (concussion)

Allen misses his third straight game. Hamilton is out after returning from a back injury. Now the hip will keep him out of the lineup. McCoy was cleared from concussion protocol and was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but could not go on Friday.

Questionable

OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle, knee), WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), LB Tanner Vallejo (knee), CB Marco Wilson (neck)

Beachum played through the injury last week. He was out Wednesday and limited Thursday and Friday. Hopkins’ injury came up Friday and he did not practice. The team will check on him Saturday to determine whether he can play. Vallejo was limited Thursday and Friday. Wilson was out Wednesday, limited Thursday and out again Friday.

No game designations

RB James Conner (illness), OL Max Garcia (shoulder), WR A.J. Green (illness), CB Josh Jackson (hamstring), OL Billy Price (knee), S Charles Washington (chest)

All were full participants on Friday.

Conner had been out Wednesday and limited Thursday. Garcia was full the final two days, as was Green. Jackson, recently acquired via waiver claim, popped up on the injury report but was a full participant.

Price and Washington were full Friday after being limited two days in a row.

Falcons' final injury report game designations

Ruled out

OL Chuma Edoga (knee)

TE Feleipe Franks (concussion)

S Jovante Moffatt (calf)

Questionable