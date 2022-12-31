ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

95.9 WCYY

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
PORTLAND, ME
star977.com

Local News 01/02/23

(Maine) Homicides were up in Maine in 2022. The Bangor Daily News reports 32 people were killed at the hands of others – the highest number in nearly 15 years, and eclipses the 2021 total, when 19 people were murdered. (Maine) Maine saw 32 homicide deaths in 2022, the...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly

Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. It's always fun to hear wandering tourists ask about how to get to a certain town in Maine and totally screw up the pronunciation of that town. It's understandable for those towns that were derived from Native American languages and those named by French Explorers, but some just seem too obvious for those of us that live here.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

From the Northern Border to the Southern Coast, These Are Maine’s 10 Busiest Airports

Air travel can be rough. The long security lines, crowded food courts, non-existent parking, never-ending terminals, and general public can drive any sane person mad. However, we Mainers are relatively lucky. Our two commercial airports are a godsend. Easy in, easy out. It's a completely different flying experience, and small-market flying at its finest.
WGME

Very nice Monday, more of a wintry feel in Maine late week

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures continue for the first half of the first week of 2023. Monday will be the nicest day, the rest of the week looks unsettled with the potential of some winter weather late this week as cold temperatures return. Monday won’t be quite as mild as New...
mainepublic.org

Plastic pollution and the harms it causes, and what to know about recycling plastic

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 29, 2022); no calls will be taken. Plastic pollution is all around us in Maine—in the oceans, forests, backyards, open spaces and towns. We’ll discuss the kinds of plastics that are most problematic, what impacts these have on the environment, the role of recycling—and what people can do to help reduce the harms that plastics cause.
97.5 WOKQ

It Was Once Illegal in Maine to Speak or Teach French in School

If you dig into the history of any state across the country, you're bound to find some pretty strange old laws. Believe it or not, some are still on the books and active but many of them have been repealed over the years thanks to lawmakers catching up with the times. One of those hard-to-believe laws that once existed was the firm outlawing of teaching and speaking French in schools in Maine.
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. shows interest in financing Maine wind project

A 1,000 MEGAWATT onshore wind project planned for northern Maine and an associated transmission build-out “would provide benefits to Massachusetts and the region,” the Mass. Department of Energy Resources said as it determined that it makes sense to have Bay State ratepayers cover 40 percent of the project costs as part of a multi-state clean energy effort.
WCVB

Anthony's Favorites: Maine's lucrative glass eel industry

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As 2022 comes to a close, we are looking back at our favorite stories of the year. Among Anthony Everett's favorite stories: Chronicle's examination of the lucrative glass eel industry in Maine, where licenses are hard to come by and the so-called "elvers" draw upwards of $2,000 a pound.
wabi.tv

Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It...
The Maine Monitor

Maine continues to address health challenges spurred by pandemic

Throughout 2022, it was clear that Mainers are still grappling with the mental health toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. Surveys of the state’s high school students found that nearly 43% reported their mental health was not good “most of the time” or “always” during the pandemic. Maine health experts and advocates called the statistics “staggering,” “terrifying” and “heartbreaking.”
wabi.tv

Maine could see dueling referendums about power ownership

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A group that wants to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine has submitted signatures to the state calling for a referendum to halt the project. The group is called No Blank Checks and it’s supported by the parent company of Central Maine...
Community Policy